Brought to you by
EDINBURGH CASHMERE
FINDING a good luxury brand is easier said than done. You are willing to spend your hard-earned money on quality, but nothing is guaranteed, especially when it comes to lambswool and cashmere.
Finding accessories that go well with every piece of clothing is where styling gets tricky. However, there’s no need to worry if you’re looking for luxury. We have the ultimate solution for you - Edinburgh Cashmere.
Edinburgh Cashmere is a leading luxury woollen product and accessory brand that manufactures unique scarves, stoles and capes made from 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool.
With over 12+ years of experience in the industry, Edinburgh Cashmere is a world renowned luxury brand featured in multiple magazines, including Vogue, Grazia, GQ, and Tatler.
Let’s have a look at the brand's achievements and why it should be your choice for high end luxury accessories.
Tapping the Global Retail Market
Edinburgh Cashmere was founded in 2008 by DC Singh. He realised the potential of Edinburgh’s retail market and how it was home to the largest number of cashmere shops in the world and quickly seized the opportunity.
He aimed to become one of the largest producers of 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool and wanted to build a luxury fashion brand known for its high quality and unique designs.
Fast forward to 2019, Edinburgh Cashmere entered the retail market after conquering the manufacturing and wholesale industry.
They currently manufacture products for French, Italian and American high end fashion brands. They are one of the largest manufacturers and wholesalers of lambswool and cashmere in the UK and Europe. To date, they have produced over 1,000,000 high quality pieces.
Manufacturing Products for Premium Football Clubs
After dominating the global market, DC Singh has set his sights on conquering the football world with his unique and innovative designs.
After a decade's worth of effort and working with leading Italian and French designers, the founder has finally fulfilled his wish to step into the sports world. He has started manufacturing and supplying his merchandise to Premier League football clubs. This new milestone will further solidify the brand and its eco-friendly practices.
High-Quality Cashmere and Lambswool Products
One of the major reasons you should choose Edinburgh Cashmere for high end fashion products is their focus on quality rather than quantity. The brand sources its raw materials from eco-friendly and sustainable farms.
It follows a 35 step manufacturing process that ensures the resulting product is soft, comfortable, and unparalleled by other woollen items. The brand offers customers 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool scarves, capes, stoles and blankets worldwide.
Exclusive Designs and Patterns
Edinburgh Cashmere is known for its unique Scottish designs and patterns. The brand pays homage to its Scottish roots through custom checks, solid colours and geometric patterns. It is one of the first brands to have produced 110 clan cashmere scarves and around 500 different designs and tartans in cashmere and lambswool.
By now, you know why Edinburgh Cashmere should be your stop for high-end luxury fashion and 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool accessories. You can find their products on Amazon or Etsy or buy directly from their website
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here