Edinburgh Cashmere is a leading luxury woollen product and accessory brand that manufactures unique scarves, stoles and capes made from 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool.

With over 12+ years of experience in the industry, Edinburgh Cashmere is a world renowned luxury brand featured in multiple magazines, including Vogue, Grazia, GQ, and Tatler.

Let’s have a look at the brand's achievements and why it should be your choice for high end luxury accessories.

Tapping the Global Retail Market

Edinburgh Cashmere was founded in 2008 by DC Singh. He realised the potential of Edinburgh’s retail market and how it was home to the largest number of cashmere shops in the world and quickly seized the opportunity.

He aimed to become one of the largest producers of 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool and wanted to build a luxury fashion brand known for its high quality and unique designs.

Fast forward to 2019, Edinburgh Cashmere entered the retail market after conquering the manufacturing and wholesale industry.

They currently manufacture products for French, Italian and American high end fashion brands. They are one of the largest manufacturers and wholesalers of lambswool and cashmere in the UK and Europe. To date, they have produced over 1,000,000 high quality pieces.

Manufacturing Products for Premium Football Clubs

After dominating the global market, DC Singh has set his sights on conquering the football world with his unique and innovative designs.

After a decade's worth of effort and working with leading Italian and French designers, the founder has finally fulfilled his wish to step into the sports world. He has started manufacturing and supplying his merchandise to Premier League football clubs. This new milestone will further solidify the brand and its eco-friendly practices.

High-Quality Cashmere and Lambswool Products

One of the major reasons you should choose Edinburgh Cashmere for high end fashion products is their focus on quality rather than quantity. The brand sources its raw materials from eco-friendly and sustainable farms.

It follows a 35 step manufacturing process that ensures the resulting product is soft, comfortable, and unparalleled by other woollen items. The brand offers customers 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool scarves, capes, stoles and blankets worldwide.

Exclusive Designs and Patterns

Edinburgh Cashmere is known for its unique Scottish designs and patterns. The brand pays homage to its Scottish roots through custom checks, solid colours and geometric patterns. It is one of the first brands to have produced 110 clan cashmere scarves and around 500 different designs and tartans in cashmere and lambswool.

By now, you know why Edinburgh Cashmere should be your stop for high-end luxury fashion and 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool accessories.

