Looking further back in time, I remember reading in the book The Golden Years of the Clyde Steamer that the Glasgow and South Western Railway Company in 1898 (I think) operated a service from Brodick to Glasgow St Enoch station using their new PS Glen Sannox and express train connections from Ardrossan that was timetabled to take around 90 minutes. This service was designed around the needs of the then business people who lived on Arran and worked in Glasgow.

I am aware of costs, as the Glen Sannox was an expensive ship to run at its top speed of 22knots, and the nationalisation and rationalisations that have followed since these halcyon days changed the services over time to what is there today. The other downside of that time is also mentioned in the book where the smoke pollution from factories, steam locomotives and steamers meant that passengers going “Doon the watter furra ferr” often did not see any sunshine until they had passed Port Glasgow.

In the drive for a cleaner environment is there a case for using two types of ferry, one type to take delivery vehicles, and emergency vehicles to and from the islands and the other to be high-speed passenger ferries to connect with trains and buses that are timetabled to coincide with the boats, like they used to be? How long would it take a high-speed catamaran to get to Glasgow from Rothesay or Millport? Would the travelling public pay?

And readers interested in this topic should be aware that Edinburgh is proposing a high-speed passenger-only ferry service between Burntisland and Granton to connect with their tram service that is nearing completion to serve Leith Newhaven and Granton. At least one of the objectives is to reduce car congestion over the Queensferry crossing while addressing environmental needs and in doing so provide commuters with a system that is useable.

Can Greater Glasgow also think about the needs and requirements of those who want to live 'Doon the Watter' and plan to include these Clyde communities? I think that the island communities beyond the Clyde need a different solution and some expert or experts who knows and understands what connectivity means must create a solution as the fears of depopulation may well be realised. Maybe there are lessons from the past that might be worth revisiting.

Ian Gray, Croftamie

Kernel of truth in nuts fiasco

Tales of the unfortunate continue to emanate from matters to do with the CalMac network (“CalMac’s ticketing system hit by delays”, The Herald, April 19 ). The word “fiasco” has been defined as a “complete failure of any kind”, a description that can, with much justification, be applied to the arrangements made by and on behalf of the Scottish Government for the production of the two ferries, the Glen Sannox and Hull 802 , by Ferguson Marine.

However, it is a rare Government which, during its tenure, manages to stay clear completely of fiascos. For example, the Labour Government in 1947 commissioned what became known as the Groundnut Scheme in East Africa. Yes, there are some still around who can remember it . By maximising the use of the parts of nuts, the Government planned to address the scarcity of feeding materials for animals, fats and clothing.

On the surface this seemed a top idea. However, not adequately taken into account were factors such as the lack of water in the millions of acres chosen for the project, the infestation of flies and the land being largely uninhabited. Subsequent to the General Election in 1950, the Food Minister John Strachey was sacked and the project abandoned after great public expense. On the other hand, the various SNP ministers involved with ferries seemed to be above actual responsibility and sailed on in office .

Turning to nearer home and the situation involving the ferries being built by Ferguson Marine, one is faced with steeply rising costs for the taxpayers, delays in completion, disputes over design requirements, the arguments over nationalisation, and the passing of the buck among ministers.

The Groundnut Scheme was described by a member of the Opposition of the time as being “just nuts”. Perhaps, the same expression can be used to describe The Ferry Fiasco with “nuts” having the meaning, given its serious implications for much- tried ferry users and hard-pressed taxpayers, of “deep disappointment”.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie

A different way to do our energy

Alan Carmichael (April 19) refers to Scotland’s wind energy possibly becoming the “Saudi Arabia” of renewables. He is obviously a victim of SNP spin and unaware that Saudi Arabia will produce abundant energy from solar at a quarter of the cost of wind.

The Saudi administration is committed to this green solution as they know their huge revenues from oil will wither away. China, Australia, the USA and many other countries, favourably located in the middle latitudes and with large desert areas, are all committed.

Scotland’s future is bleak unless its energy strategy is driven by engineering and financial expertise and not political whim, influenced by false prophets solely concerned with selfish interest rather than the nation’s future.

Norman McNab, Killearn

There is no need for the deposit scheme

Humza Yousaf, the fledgling First Minister, has gone against the wishes of Green Circular Economy minister Lorna Slater and delayed the Deposit Return Scheme until 1 March 2024. Ms Slater refused to listen to informed warnings and was adamant that the scheme would be bulldozed through on 16 August 2023.

Will she now resign and give up her ministerial salary of £94,821 and go back to £64,470 or are her green beliefs financially flexible? The Deposit Return Scheme should be binned especially since local authorities already provide excellent bottle recycling facilities for both glass and plastic bottles. The Greens must be removed from ministerial positions.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow