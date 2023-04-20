Emergency services were called to Kinghorn Railway Station just before 5pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All trains running between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy have been cancelled, however, the line through Fife via Dunfermline has not been impacted.

ScotRail tickets can be used on local Stagecoach buses within Fife and between Fife and Dundee.

NEW: Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy. No trains are able to run between in the area while the emergency services respond.



The line through Fife via Dunfermline isn't affected. We'll divert trains this way where we can. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/G6wim08Hd7 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 20, 2023

Passengers have been advised to change at Inverkeithing for services heading to Edinburgh.

Disruption is expected to last until 8pm, according to ScotRail's live travel updates.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Thursday, 20 April, we received a report of a person struck by a train at Kinghorn Railway Station, Burntisland. Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. The death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.”