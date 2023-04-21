Properties in parts of the centre, west and south west of Glasgow were affected following the burst on a 36 inch trunk water main in Crow Road, Anniesland, near its junction with Fulton Street.

The burst also caused some localised flooding, sparking ‘severe’ traffic disruption.

READ MORE: Raab quits as deputy PM with bitter attack on bullying inquiry

Glasgow City Council said Bearsden Road has been reduced to one lane on its approach to Anniesland Cross, and advised road users to approach the Anniesland Cross Junction with caution due to the amount of surface water in the area.

We have carried out alterations on the water network to restore water supplies for customers in the centre, west and south west of #Glasgow affected by a burst 36 inch water main on Crow Road. Customers may experience discoloured water as supplies restore. https://t.co/EwpIFNDri0 pic.twitter.com/YLOJ8sQu4d — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) April 21, 2023

The burst caused some low water pressure or loss of normal water supply to properties in areas such as the city centre, West End, Partick, Anniesland and Govan.

Scottish Water said residents in the G1, G2, G3, G4, G12, G13, G20 and G51 areas of the city experienced interruption to water supplies as a result of the incident.

The water supplier said engineers have quickly installed a backfeed and re-zoned the network to start the restoration of normal supplies following the burst.

Scottish Water added that customers should now be back in supply and any who are not should be soon.