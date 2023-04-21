This Sunday, 23rd April 2023, every smartphone in the UK will receive a siren-like alert to test a new government public warning system.

For ten seconds a loud alarm tone will sound, and cause the handset to vibrate, even if it’s set to silent and has all notifications disabled.

The alarm, modelled on the system used in countries like Japan to warn of earthquakes, prepares the nation in case of a terror incident, natural disasters or nuclear war.

Why is the alert happening?

Oliver Dowden, The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the alarm “could be the sound that saves your life.”

The system is designed to alert you of life-threatening events such as extreme weather or if there is a terror incident. The system is modelled of similar schemes in the USA, Japan and the Netherlands but it is the first time such an alert will be triggered in the UK.

How do I turn off the alert?

The alert can be turned off by switching your phone into aeroplane mode or turning off the device.

Alternatively, most devices allow you to turn off emergency alerts in the settings. On an iPhone, you go to notifications in your settings where you can turn off “extreme notifications”.

Whilst on an Android you can locate emergency alerts through the Apps & Notifications section in your settings.

From there go to Emergency Alerts at the bottom of the page where you can toggle off extreme threats and severe threats as well as amber alerts.

Are there any other concerns ahead of Sunday?

The alert has been criticised by domestic abuse charities as it could potentially expose hidden or second phones used by victims as a lifeline.

The Government has since admitted that this is of concern and has advised victims to turn off the notification.

Experts have also warned that this Sunday is the “perfect opportunity” for scammers.

Lisa Webb, Which? Scams Expert, said: “Scammers will use any hook they can to try and steal money and personal information from victims, and unfortunately the government’s upcoming nationwide test of its new Emergency Alerts system will be no exception.

"It is important to remember that no links will be sent with a government alert."