When in Rome…
AN eye-popping new book about the Roman Emperors has been published, and it makes TV show Succession seem as wholesome as an episode of Teletubbies.
Palatine: An Alternative History Of The Caesars by Peter Stothard is jam-packed with inebriation, devious plots, excessive feasting, and just a smidgen of murder and decapitation.
No wonder the Romans never bothered inventing video games – real life was entertaining enough.
The reprobates and revellers of the Roman Empire are now at peace. Or in pieces, if their enemies managed to sneak up on them while they were gobbling yet another light snack. (A favourite dish was honey-smeared nightingale, stuffed with prunes, garnished with rose petals, and served in a sauce of grape juice. No Cheesy Wotsits for the swanky Emperors.) But the giddy, greedy, glory days of Rome live on, in a manner of speaking. For as these classic tales from our archives prove, the Diary is also an empire of outré antics. Though thankfully without quite so many murders and decapitations…
Spare part
A KELVINSIDE reader told us that when he flipped open his wallet in a west end café, his bright blue and red donor card was very prominent, and the chatty waitress asked if he was an organ donor.
He was puzzled by the fact that after he said yes, she asked: “Did it hurt?”
Pithy pub patter
A CHAP in a hostelry was explaining that when he was stopped for speeding he told the traffic cop that he was simply trying to keep up with the traffic.
“There is no traffic,” the officer told him.
“That’s how far behind I am,” the chap argued.
Clocking off
A LONDON correspondent phoned to tell us: “There was some confusion in Tottenham on Saturday night about the clocks going back. Some folk were asking if the flat screen TVs had to be returned as well.”
Art of persuasion
A FORMER shop steward in the yards told us how union recruitment was carried out: “I’d approach each new recruit on their first day and ask if they were in the union. If they said ‘no,’ I just telt them, ‘Well, ye ur noo!’”
Price is right?
AN Edinburgh reader was in a supermarket in one of the more challenging areas of the city when she heard someone ask their partner: “Shall we get these Monster Munch?”
The partner said: “Are they buy one get one free?”
“Nah,” was the reply. “Half price.”
“Let’s not bother,” said the companion, and they walked on.
Dan or Jan?
A RENFREWSHIRE secondary teacher told us: “One of our janitors was a very small, jolly and rather rotund man. He was known to the senior pupils as ‘Jannie DeVito’.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here