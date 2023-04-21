The 44th edition of the awards ceremony will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central in June.

Martin Williams has been nominated for Financial/Business Journalist of the Year as well as Scoop of the Year for the Herald on Sunday investigation into Scottish Power’s £7 billion payouts in dividends while energy bills soar.

Neil Mackay and Gaby McKay have both been nominated for Feature Writer of The Year, with Neil also nominated for Interviewer of the Year along with Vicky Allan.

Catriona Stewart has been nominated for Regional Feature Writer of the Year and Ron McKenna has been nominated for Food and Drink Writer of the Year.

Both Susan Swarbrick and Teddy Jamieson have also been nominated for Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year.

The Herald has also been nominated for Campaign of the Year for our success at getting a national Covid memorial in Pollok Park.

Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald, said: "The best thing about being editor of The Herald is my team. I am surrounded every day by the finest talent in the industry and am therefore delighted to see so many members of staff recognised in the Scottish Press Awards shortlist.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in Scottish journalism, requiring not only talent but energy, vision and determination. I am immensely proud of all my team and wish those shortlisted every success at the awards.”

