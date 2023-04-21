A wildfire has spread across hundreds of meters of a hillside in the Highlands amid a warning over dry conditions and high winds increasing the risk of outdoor blazes.
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in Achmelvich, near Ardroe in the west of Sutherland on Thursday evening.
Three fire engines were sent to the scene of the fire just before 5pm as it spread across a 200-metre front.
Crews remained at the scene on Friday to ensure the area was safe.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) issued an extreme wildfire warning as spring weather combined with high levels of dead grass and vegetation create a heightened chance of ignition.
High winds and low humidity levels have caused the risk level to increase ‘considerably’ up until Friday.
Upon issuing the warning, John Harvey, SFRS station commander, said: “The threat of wildfire is very real, and we would therefore ask our communities to act safely and responsibly while in the countryside.
"Wildfire can devastate large areas of our environment and wildlife and has the potential to spread to nearby communities.
"We are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors, dispose of cigarettes carefully and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.50pm on Thursday, 20 April to reports of a fire in the open in the Achmelvich area, near Ardroe.
“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and firefighters worked to extinguish a 200-metre fire front.
"No reported casualties have been reported.
“Two crews remain in attendance working to make the area safe.”
