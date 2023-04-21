Bomb disposal experts have conducted a controlled explosion after historic ordnance was found in a shed.
Residents on Burnfoot Avenue in Troon, South Ayrshire, were evacuated after the hardware was found at around 4.15pm on Thursday.
A controlled explosion was carried out by an explosive ordnance disposal unit.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of historic ordnance found within a shed at a property on Burnfoot Avenue in Troon around 4.15pm on Thursday.
“The road was closed and some neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.
“Explosive ordnance disposal attended and made the item safe by carrying out a controlled explosion.
“The cordon has been removed and all residents have been allowed to return to their homes.”
