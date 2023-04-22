Belle and Sebastian's former trumpet player is known to drop in for the odd show.

However, a Glasgow pub has called time on a 17-piece big band who have been entertaining City Centre drinkers for decades for the print of a pint.

The Maltman Big Band will play their last performance this Sunday after being told the gig is up at the Renfield Street bar, which is owned by Greene King.

The firm said many of its customers were keen to watch sport so it's out with Glen Miller and in with live football.

The decision is said to have been met with a flurry of complaints to pub managers.

In its previous incarnation, the band was known as Lauder’s Big Band, playing the Sauchiehall Street bar every Saturday afternoon from 1986 to 2008.

It was formed after the BBC dissolved some of its professional orchestras including the BBC Scottish Radio Orchestra which performed live broadcasts with the likes of Shirley Bassey and Lulu.

The omnipresent sports bars and football are squeezing everything else out, leaving no room for diversity

The band lost its residency after Lauders was taken over by a pub chain, which wanted to create more dining space.

"I just feel, football has taken over", said singer Kenny Paterson.

"New York doesn't have a place like this, London doesn't have a place like this where you can just walk off the street to hear a big band and it doesn't cost you a penny.

"I appreciate that Greene King want to get as much money as possible.

"You are up against it."

He said band members were paid £10 a head in travel expenses but some were paying more just to perform.

He said: "I like to speak to the young members who are coming through and for some of them, it's their only gig. How are they going to progress?"

Bafta award-winning composer Mick Cooke, who performed with Glasgow's Belle and Sebastian for 15 years said: "It seems crazy as they bring in the punters on an otherwise quiet Sunday afternoon.

"It would be a tragedy for Glasgow to lose this band."

Kate Macleod, who organises the brass players and plays trombone, said the band is now searching for a new home. The Maltman bar's area manager said she had contacted other venues on behalf of the musicians.

"We are quite realistic about accommodating a 17-piece big band with two singers," said Ms Macleod. "It needs to be a certain size of place and fairly central.

"By the time you meet all the requirements, there are not many places that are able to cope without football.

"It's quite sad. It's like a family. It really is a Glasgow institution.

"There used to be so many big bands in Glasgow. When I was a student, I was playing with five different bands a week."

In the 1920s the music of jazz began to evolve to bigger band formats combining elements of ragtime, black spirituals, blues, and European music.

Duke Ellington, Ben Pollack, Don Redman, and Fletcher Henderson were some of the more popular early big bands.

These groups nurtured young stars and future bandleaders like Coleman Hawkins, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Red Allen, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, and John Kirby.

A member of the Bobby Deans Big Band, which lost its residency at the Record Factory in Glasgow's West End said: "It's a tough time for live music in Glasgow, particularly for jazz and big band music.

"The omnipresent sports bars and football are squeezing everything else out, leaving no room for diversity."

A spokesperson for the Maltman said: "Many of our customers are keen to watch sport in our pub and with many key sporting events held on a Sunday, we've made the difficult decision to stop music performances on this day.

“We're hugely grateful to the band for their performances in our pub and continue to explore options with them to relocate to other pubs nearby.

"We wish them all the best and thank our customers for their continued support.”