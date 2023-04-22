At the core of the campaign is still the belief that Glasgow deserves better, and that it deserves the reputation of being one of the most beautiful and liveable cities, and not a city ruined by 1960s planning.

As for how it could be improved, what we have continued to ask for is an options study, rather than unquestioned ongoing maintenance. The study might conclude that the only option is ongoing maintenance, or minor changes. It might find a solution which would radically improve or repair the city centre. We are more keen on the transformational possibilities but I think we are also pragmatic and aware that Glasgow has suffered from well-meaning interventions in the past. Many questions are hoping for answers.

Our campaign is not sure what will happen next. Transport Scotland (TS) is not currently interested in anything beyond maintenance. £100m contracts have been signed and companies which thrive from motorway maintenance are happy. MSPs and councillors who contact TS get the same reply that has been repeated since the 1970s. If a study happens, who will do it, who will pay for it, and what will TS contribute to it?

It seems that a good number of people want to take the ideas and questions forward rather than accept it just is how it is, so I hope that the campaign doesn’t hit a brick wall.

Peter Kelly, Replace the M8, Glasgow

Drug deaths must be a priority

The First Minister announced his three missions over the next three years: to tackle poverty, to build a fair, green and growing economy and to improve public services. I was shocked and dismayed that there was no place over the next three years for a policy to dramatically reduce drug deaths in Scotland.

As we all know, Scotland has long had the highest drug related death rate in Europe. I think that, maybe 12-18 months ago, when the latest figures were announced, our First Minister at that time said that she was setting up a task force to try to tackle this.

What our Government has failed to see is that it is the execution of the mission which is important. It’s the same narrative with education with Nicola Sturgeon saying five years ago “Judge me on education and pupil attainment” and then that strategy has just gone backwards.

I really do feel for the parents, families and friends who have lost a loved one from a drug-related death. It must be so painful for them to watch a loved one’s health deteriorate and to know what is coming down the tracks for them. My plea to Mr Yousaf is to take this issue and make it mission number four over the next three years.

Brian Patterson, Glasgow

Where are we going on oil?

Having listened to First Minister’s Questions, one question in particular from the Greens (Maggie Chapman) was related to abandoning exploration for fossil fuels in the North Sea.

This would affect a large skilled workforce and also other ancillary companies in the North East.

The Greens have a very blinkered view particularly when we have exorbitant bills for fuel, and we have fossil fuels on our doorstep.

The First Minister’s response was as expected, bearing in mind he needs the Greens. He stated they were committed to phasing out exploration for fossil fuels, and his most surprising answer was that he appreciated the concerns of the skilful workforce and he would be taking them with him. “Where?” is my question.

Neil Stewart, Balfron

A right to vote for religion?

Archbishop Leo Cushley is in a panic about proposals from elected councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder to withdraw the council-given concession of voting rights from unelected religious nominees on Fife Council’s education committee. He cites “a serious threat to the identity and Catholicity of our schools” and fears “a first step in the process to remove faith education altogether”.

What does he mean by “the Catholicity of schools”? The teaching of unscientific ideas to children? The privilege that is taking taxpayers’ money but where children can be admitted on the basis only of their parents’ declared religious beliefs?

Where staff can be refused employment on a similar basis? The flagrant sidestepping of equality legislation when it comes to representing LGBT issues? That these religious representatives can vote yet cannot themselves be voted out is a gross violation of democracy. We teach sports but we don’t have unaccountable footballers sitting round the table.

If Mr Cushley wants more of his god in schools he should stand for election on that ticket like everyone else and we would support his right to do so.

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society

Thank goodness for the ‘deterrent’

I am currently onboard a cruise ship returning from the Baltics and was alarmed to see that The Telegraph front page this morning features the possibility that the Russians may be planning to interfere with British windfarms and other sources of power along with a potential cyber attack.

But then I remembered our “deterrent” and Ernest Bevin’s “bomb with a Union Jack on it” and was immediately put at ease. I feel certain that the millions, nay billions, spent on the Trident submarine fleet which Scotland has been privileged to host for the past several decades will ensure our safety. And of course if it doesn’t, and Vladimir Putin continues to threaten and interfere with us that our NATO allies will intervene.

Anyway, we are meant to be getting an exciting new “deterrent” called Dreadnought in 2028 which like so many other Westminster MOD projects is running late and over budget but nae fear: when it comes to this stuff the money can always be found.

Marjorie Ellis Thompson, Edinburgh

Rules must be applied equally

We have another example of the SNP’s making up the rules as they go along. The almost sacred and entirely just “innocent until proven guilty” line has been brandished a lot by many in the SNP recently, from the new First Minister down.

When he was asked would he suspend anyone involved in the recent and well-publicised events, Mr Yousaf trotted it out once more.

Where was that noble call for fairness and justice, one has to wonder, from the same party, when Alex Salmond – for whom let me say I certainly hold no candle – was suspended from the SNP before any trial took place? What does it take for transparency and fairness to rule the roost in that party?

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Simple pleasure of a poem

Keith Swinley wonders if Herald readers have reasons to be cheerful and what are they? (April 17) Like Mr Swinley, I also felt a warm glow on reading about Kieran Cuthbert the driving instructor who uses sign language to teach hearing-impaired learners, but amongst all the other unpleasant things that I have read or heard on the radio this past few weeks the two that have cheered me most include the poem by Mike Harding called Sweetheart.

It has a very old couple out and about, he in his wheelchair and his wife pushing him along. He is old and “hardly there” but she loves him so much, cares for him (smoothes his thistledown hair, tidies the rug around his legs) and as she pushes the chair she calls him “Sweetheart” and he smiles and nods. The poet says “The moment was not lost - and oh how beautiful it was”. I always smile and feel good when I read the poem.

Then there was the blackbird, just this past week, which watched from its perch in the tree, a new fence being erected. It seemed so interested and was lovely to watch as it nodded its head as if in approval. I had to smile as it bobbed about.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso

Is there anything better than this?

Your correspondent R Russell Smith gets it, I like “chirpy”! I can add a couple more of my own?

Visiting my daughter last week, she made me the most sublime scrambled eggs on toast for breakfast. Chatting away she reminded me that my old mum (her gran), who sadly passed away earlier this year, had taught her how to make them when she was a wee girl. It brought a happy tear to both our eyes … and so the beat goes on.

Also, our great family friend who we will call “Jane” (because that’s her name) is delighted that the price of her favourite yoghurt has come down in price by 50p ... “chirpy” or what?

What with this and resurgence of Dundee United my cup is filling again.

Keith Swinley, Ayr

I want to get off this bandwagon

I was away when Lucy Watt’s letter appeared in The Herald uttering her dismay at Tesco jumping on the coronation bandwagon, however reading Helen McCall’s letter (April 18), I can get the jist of it.

I can wholly sympathise with Lucy Watts, supermarkets are only too willing to jump on the bandwagon to make a buck.

We have Christmas starting in August and by the time it comes, we are all fed up with it and are not aware of its meaning. Easter starts on Boxing Day, Valentine’s Day on New Years Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day (whenever they are and who cares?) start months ahead.

Give us a break from this constant commercial barrage.

Steve Barnet, Gargunnock

The good that Burns does

To answer the question “Is Burns good for the climate?”, I respond with an unequivocal affirmative, particularly given the current national and international tribulations.

“Man’s inhumanity to man makes countless thousands mourn”, (Man Was Made To Mourn ). Although given the alternative “Windy” offered by correspondent Lyndsey Ward and its different interpretations, I can see her point.

R Russell Smith, Largs

The problem with Rutherglen plan

Michael Watson suggests that the former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should stand as a candidate in the (yet to be confirmed) Rutherglen by-election.

Perhaps Mr Watson is unaware that she is already the elected constituency MSP for Glasgow Southside.

David Clark, Tarbolton