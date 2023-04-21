David McCue was convicted in his absence at the High Court of Glasgow of sexual offences against a woman and a girl on March 17.

The 41-year-old man failed to appear for sentencing on March 31 and efforts are ongoing to trace him.

McCue is described as white, 5ft 10in, with short brown hair. He is known to frequent the east end of Glasgow.

READ MORE: Firefighters tackle 200-metre wildfire on Highlands hillside

The public have been urged to not approach the man, who is also known to use the name David Ross.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Rodger of the Public Protection Unit said: “I would urge this man to hand himself into police, or anyone who has information relating to his whereabouts to make contact with the police.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach but can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”