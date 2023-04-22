The company owner, who has operations north and south of the Border and faces a £75,000 bill hike in Scotland against nothing in England, has challenged Mr Yousaf over his father’s small accountancy business’ rates bill, which at zero is entirely in order given the size of the business’ property, but which has fuelled debate over Holyrood’s taxes.

Michael Lumsden, who operates 21 venues under the PURE Spa & Beauty brand with wife Becky, wrote to Mr Yousaf after the First Minister referred to his father in the Scottish Parliament, and to challenge claims around business rates benefits in Scotland.

🔔 Get more for free: You can now get our daily Business Briefing, Business Insight and weekly Ian McConnell on Business newsletters sent direct to your email inbox

📝Sign up in seconds here 👈

Firms in Scotland have not received £169 million allocated from UK coffers for business rates relief, and instead Holyrood said its cap on next year’s costs is a more generous level of support and is costing it £308m.

The system has come under heavy criticism and Mr Lumsden claims this is highlighted in Scottish benefits levels.

As Mr Yousaf’s father’s firm has a rateable value of £11,800, it benefits from the Small Business Bonus Scheme which means the rates bill is zero.

In its Companies House update for the year ended September 30, 2021, Yousaf & Co filed net assets of £1.2 million, up from £1m in 2021, and employing 21 in 2021, up from 19 in 2020.

Mr Yousaf at Holyrood (Image: PA)

Mr Yousaf said during his address this week: “I am the proud son of a small business owner.

"In fact, just this month my dad’s business turned 40 years old, and despite our family efforts to the contrary Mr Yousaf Snr has no plans to retire just yet."

Mr Lumsden said: “It is great that you are the son of a small business owner and we wish your dad every success.” However, he pointed to a system where “a successful accounting firm pays nothing”.

The Scottish Government earlier said in response that “the Scottish Budget will deliver the lowest poundage in the UK for the fifth year in a row, saving ratepayers an estimated £308m compared to an inflationary increase, far higher than the £169m of consequentials received for the equivalent policy in England”.

Mr Lumsden said: “Not imposing a £308m hypothetical inflationary increase in business rates does not mean that any Scottish businesses saved any money. It just means the SNP Government didn’t do something that the UK Government also didn’t do and which would have caused carnage to Scottish retail, leisure and hospitality businesses.”

READ MORE: Brewery to close for good after 170 years

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Having set out a strong non-domestic rates package, including both a freeze to the poundage and a package of reliefs worth £744m in 2023-24, the Scottish Government has no current plans to introduce new rates relief during the financial year.”

The Scottish Government added it "understands the challenges facing small businesses in all sectors which is why the Small Business Bonus Scheme offers up to 100 per cent rates relief on eligible properties if they have a rateable value of £20,000 or less, or where the combined rateable value of all business premises is £35,000 or less".

Also this week, deputy business editor Scott Wright asks: “Will Yousaf’s housing plan pose a threat to a vital Scottish industry?”

Elsewhere, business editor Ian McConnell writes: “It was difficult not to be disappointed on hearing this week that venerable Aberdeen oil services company John Wood Group was opening its books to allow a US private equity player to formulate a firm takeover bid.”

And finally, business correspondent Kristy Dorsey reveals how a history spat sparked a whisky war in Orkney.