Vandals have defaced the walls, flagstone floors and a fountain in a historic Scottish palace that was the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots.
Police Scotland has launched an investigation after Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian after graffiti was sprayed within the former royal residence around 9pm on Thursday.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said they were "outraged" after the centuries-old palace was damaged.
An ornate fountain built by James V in 1538 has also been spray-painted and physically damaged.
A statement by the public body read: "Our expert colleagues are working hard to address this damage before the Palace reopens, but we want to be very clear that any vandalism of historic buildings, including graffiti, is a heritage crime.
"It can cause irreparable damage to historic sites, divert resources from other essential maintenance work and cause us to lose pieces of our past forever."
Officers are appealing for information about four suspects who were seen climbing down scaffolding at the back of the palace.
All of them were seen to be wearing dark clothing and are believed to be between 13 and 16 years old.
Visitor access to the palace has been paused during high-level masonry inspections.
If you have any information please contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3940 of 20 April 2023.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel