Police Scotland has launched an investigation after Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian after graffiti was sprayed within the former royal residence around 9pm on Thursday.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said they were "outraged" after the centuries-old palace was damaged.

An ornate fountain built by James V in 1538 has also been spray-painted and physically damaged.

The ornate fountain, built by James V in 1538, has been spray-painted and physically damaged. (Image: HES)

A statement by the public body read: "Our expert colleagues are working hard to address this damage before the Palace reopens, but we want to be very clear that any vandalism of historic buildings, including graffiti, is a heritage crime.

"It can cause irreparable damage to historic sites, divert resources from other essential maintenance work and cause us to lose pieces of our past forever."

Officers are appealing for information about four suspects who were seen climbing down scaffolding at the back of the palace.

All of them were seen to be wearing dark clothing and are believed to be between 13 and 16 years old.

Visitor access to the palace has been paused during high-level masonry inspections.

If you have any information please contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3940 of 20 April 2023.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.