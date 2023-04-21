Fifty years of Foster and Allen! Surely it was only yesterday when these Irish lads first got together to do a few gigs? It might seem like it but in fact it really has been half a century since those early gigs were the launching pad for one of the biggest legends in Irish music, a legend that has conquered the world.
“We can’t believe it either,” says Mick Foster. “In fact I’m not even sure it is true.”
“It is true,” Tony Allen assures him. “We knew each other all those years ago, played a few little gigs together and that led to more and eventually we went into the recording studio and …”
“… ended up on Top of the Pops!” Foster interrupts and there is a burst of laughter from both of them.
“We must look the least likely guys to be on Top of the Pops,” Allen adds.
“I don’t know, I think Mr Blobby was on there once so we might by OK – perhaps we’ll get asked back if they start it up again.”
The laughter starts again but of course while Foster & Allen are always up for the craic, it is their music that has made them world-famous.
“Well you cannot beat Irish music to touch all the emotions,” says Foster. “We have been singing them for all these years but they still mean so very much to us. We never ever tire of them even when we are on tour and sometimes sing and play the same songs every single night for weeks on end. We just love ‘em.”
The story of Foster & Allen really did begin back in the early 1970s when the pair were playing in country music bands around Ireland.
Tony Allen was in Doc Carroll’s Nightrunners Showband among others and Mick Foster was gigging with several others. They came to know each other and eventually played in some of the same bands which is where the future Foster & Allen really took shape.
It is worth mentioning that both had a love of music from a very early age – they are Irish after all. Both were taught various instruments from an early age but perhaps the most significant is that much of Mick Foster’s accordion tuition came from Sister Agnes Murray, a nun who could play just about anything.
It was in 1975 when Foster & Allen took things more seriously and put a small band together to play the Irish music venues around the UK.
“We learned a lot from those early days and came to the conclusion that we should focus on being Foster & Allen and just bring in other musicians as they were needed.
“Doing our first recordings was pretty exciting,” says Foster. “We released a single called The Rambles of Spring and it proved to be really popular, which led to us getting a lot more demands for gigs, especially in Ireland.”
He adds: “Our next single was A Bunch of Thyme and that had a total of 53 weeks in the Irish charts which was great but seemed like a dream we didn’t want to wake up from. About four years later that same number was released in Britain and it shot up the charts.
“By now we were touring in America and got a message to get back to Britain because we were wanted to go on Top of the Pops! Unreal. We were in a state of shock and no mistake.
“Here we are in 2023 and still in a state of shock but it is a delight that people still want to get our recordings and come to see us. It is very humbling to think that us two Irish lads are still popular.”
That is an understatement of course. Foster & Allen’s album sales run into millions and they are in constant demand for tours in the US and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, South Africa as well as TV and radio all over the globe.
They always make sure they have time for tours in the UK and Ireland though.
“Our home territory means everything to us, this is where it all began,” says Tony Allen. “We will never abandon it, we are still just two Irish lads who like playing the music and being among people for a good night out.”
That is totally true – Mick Foster was born in County Kildare but now has a farm in County Westmeath where he keeps his beloved horses while Tony Allen was born in County Westmeath and still lives there.
“We’re glad to be back in Scotland where we have many, many friends,” says Foster. “It is great when you look at an audience and recognise so many people because they have been to our concerts so often that they have become good friends. We are looking forward to meeting them all again.”
“That’s true,” Allen adds. “We are going to Glenrothes, Livingstone, Musselburgh, Arbroath, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Elgin and Dundee in Scotland with a few other dates in the North of England. Those gigs are not like formal tour dates to us – they are more like coming home.”
The lads stress that this is not a farewell tour by any means.
“Let’s just say it is our halfway house – the leg part of the legend,” they say. Who could argue with that? Who would want to?
Foster and Allen are as great as ever and bringing their special Irish music nights to Scotland.
FOSTER & ALLEN TOUR DATES:
Sunday, April 23 – The Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen
Tuesday, April 25 – Town Hall, Elgin
Wednesday, April 26 – The Whitehall Theatre, Dundee
