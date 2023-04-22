Events are taking place across Scotland to celebrate Record Store Day, with a number of artists putting out special releases to mark the occasion.
The event was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners, as employees wanted a way to celebrate and spread the word about nearly 1400 independently owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally.
The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008 and today there are Record Store Day participating stores on every continent except Antarctica.
More than 260 independent shops across the UK are coming together to celebrate, including stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.
Read More: Paramore at Glasgow Hydro review: Hayley Williams and co leave fans swooning
It's also traditional for artists to release special editions of their work to celebrate and highlight independent record stops.
Last year's Record Store Day ambassador Taylor Swift is releasing folklore: the long pond studio sessions, the audio from her Disney+ performance of 2020 album folklore.
Folk-punk singer Frank Turner is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of his album Tape Deck Heart, Blur are putting out a b-side compilation previously released only in Japan, and Paul McCartney & Wings Red Rose Speedway will be available as a limited edition half-speed mastered vinyl LP for its 50th anniversary.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here