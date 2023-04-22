The event was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners, as employees wanted a way to celebrate and spread the word about nearly 1400 independently owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally.

The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008 and today there are Record Store Day participating stores on every continent except Antarctica.

More than 260 independent shops across the UK are coming together to celebrate, including stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

It's also traditional for artists to release special editions of their work to celebrate and highlight independent record stops.

Last year's Record Store Day ambassador Taylor Swift is releasing folklore: the long pond studio sessions, the audio from her Disney+ performance of 2020 album folklore.

Folk-punk singer Frank Turner is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of his album Tape Deck Heart, Blur are putting out a b-side compilation previously released only in Japan, and Paul McCartney & Wings Red Rose Speedway will be available as a limited edition half-speed mastered vinyl LP for its 50th anniversary.