Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during the service of dedication and thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral.

The Honours of Scotland, which are on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle, are the oldest crown jewels in Britain.

They will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral by a people's procession of about 100 representatives from across Scotland.

Prior to the Scottish service, First Minister Humza Yousaf will travel to London to attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.

Read More: Wildfires, clegs, ferry disruptions. How climate change is already hitting Highlands

The Stone of Destiny is expected to be a key part of the event and will be placed in the coronation chair for the ceremony.

Individuals and organisations have also been invited to take part in street parties, community lunches or charity events during the coronation weekend.

Mr Yousaf said: "I will be attending the coronation on May 6, and there will be ample opportunities for people across Scotland who wish to mark this historic occasion, to do so.

"These include watching the ceremony on big screens in communities, hosting street parties or taking part in charity and local events.

"Scotland will welcome the new monarch later in the year with a service of dedication and thanksgiving.

"The Honours of Scotland, including the Stone of Destiny, will form part of the ceremony at St Giles' Cathedral and the event will be similar to the thanksgiving service held in 1953 during the late Queen's first visit to Scotland following her coronation."

Large screens showing the coronation will also be set up across Scotland, including in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and Glasgow Cathedral.

Further details of the service and processions taking place later in the year, including viewing opportunities for the pubic, will be issued in the coming weeks.

On Friday a picture of the late Queen surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been released to mark what would have been her 97th birthday.

The image was captured by the Princess of Wales during a family trip to Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, last summer and features the young royals all smiles next to their beloved "Gan Gan".

The Queen is joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the group picture, along with Mia, Lucas and Lena Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Standing at the back are the Queen's grandchildren Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex - the son and daughter of the now Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Elizabeth, who was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years, died on September 8 last year at Balmoral Castle.

Balmoral was one of the Queen's favourite places and she is said to never be happier than when staying there.

She travelled to the estate each summer, with members of her family invited to spend time with her while she was there.

Read More: £60m plan for 236 homes on edge of Scottish city

The Queen's traditional annual stay at the main property usually stretched through August and September, and into October.

Last year she travelled to Balmoral on July 21 and remained at the estate to appoint a new prime minister there for the first time in her reign on Tuesday September 6 - two days before her death.

Balmoral, like Sandringham, was a private residence of the Queen rather than a royal residence belonging to the Crown.

Years of royal memories were forged at Balmoral, including family barbecues - where the Duke of Edinburgh did the cooking and the Queen the washing-up.

After Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in 1947, they spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall - a grand hunting lodge on the Balmoral estate.