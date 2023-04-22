JK Rowling has revealed activists opposed to her views on sex and gender are trying to arrange a boycott of her upcoming TV series.
The Edinburgh-based Harry Potter author had already said she is “looking forward” to the new adaptation of her famous novels.
Just last week, US streaming service Max announced it has ordered the new decade-long Harry Potter TV series, which will be a “faithful adaptation” of the world famous books written by JK Rowling, who will serve as executive producer.
It will feature a brand new cast while staying “authentic to the original books”, to bring the wizarding adventures to new audiences.
Max is the new streaming service of Warner Bros, the production company behind the original films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
Ms Rowling, who has been the focus of cancellation attempts due to her views on transgender issues, tweeted: “Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show.”
But she added: “As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.”
She previously told host Megan Phelps-Roper on the podcast The Witch Trials of JK Rowling that she knew when she spoke out about her views on transgender issues “many folks would be deeply unhappy with me”, adding that she had been “scared at times for my safety and, overwhelmingly, for my family’s safety”,.
Of the new series which will hae a new cast, a spokesperson for Max said: “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”
