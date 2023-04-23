AFTER appearances in the same venue conducting the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, this was the Scottish Chamber Orchestra debut of French conductor Chloe van Soeterstede.

Trained at Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music, she is now in great demand across Europe, and the added attraction for this concert was soloist Karen Cargill, singing Berlioz’s Les nuits d’ete.

The mezzo-soprano is currently working with young singers from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the fruits of their residency at Drumlanrig Castle being heard on Saturday April 29 at Trinity Church in Cumnock as part of the year-round programme of Sir James MacMillan’s Cumnock Tryst – and the students made their presence known on Friday with vocal enthusiasm for their mentor.

It was the fourth song, L’absence, that set the template for the composer’s orchestration of his setting of the verses of Theophile Gautier, and its specific character still stands out, but the whole set is a marvellous showcase for Cargill’s voice from its rich lower register to the soaring heights. She has a particular skill in French lyrics too, and the conversational hesitations in the closing song, L’ile inconnue, brought the first half of the concert to a particularly satisfying conclusion.

Karen Cargill (Image: free)

The Berlioz was preceded by the First Symphony (of eight) by German composer Emilie Mayer, highly regarded in her 19th century lifetime, but neglected now.

Van Soeterstede was understandably dismissive of the contemporary description of her as “the female Beethoven”, but there was no disguising her debt to him in the opening of the work, while the slow second movement is more in the style of Haydn or Mozart.

It is in the Scherzo that the work really comes into its own, with abrupt changes of tempo and tone both playful and very modern sounding, while the Finale brings both modes together in winning combination.

After the interval it was Beethoven himself, and an account of the Symphony No 8 that will live long in the memory. Many conductors leave it until the Allegro vivace fourth movement to turn up the “rhythm” dial on their interpretation, but that was van Soeterstede’s emphasis from the very start.

The precise accented playing here was the SCO strings at their very best, and that was as true of the more melodious second movement as well, while first cello Philip Higham richly deserved his solo bow for his role in the darker-hued third.