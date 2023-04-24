Amid an increase in Scots taking up the hobby, a review is set to get underway into how archaeological finds are processed.

The King's and Lord Treasurer's Remembrancer - the body responsible for ownerless property - is to evaluate whether the Treasure Trove Unit (TTU) has a system that is suitable now and in the future.

The landmark review comes amid a sustained growth in the popularity of metal detecting and archaelogical excavation, which has resulted in an increase in archaeological finds being reported to the unit.

MSP Christina McKelvie, culture minister, said the review would "help to promote closer collaboration between archaeologists in the Treasure Trove Unit, the metal detectorists who find artefacts and the museums and collections which put them on display".

She said: "With the growing popularity of metal detecting, it is also important that this review provides clarity around what items should be acquired for the nation and what payment should be made to the finders."

Archaeological finds in Scotland are handled by the TTU, which is responsible for the daily running of the Treasure Trove system and is the first port of call for new discoveries and finders.

It carries out investigations and object assessment and, when necessary, investigates spots where potentially precious objects have been uncovered.

The unit decides whether an object should be claimed or not.

If an object is claimed, it will appear before the Scottish Archaeological Finds Allocation Panel which advises which museum an object should be allocated to and on the level of ex gratia award for the finder.

John Lough, the King's and Lord Treasurer's Remembrancer, said: “Scotland is rich in archaeology and Treasure Trove has added significant material to Scotland’s museums.

"This review is timely and is an important step towards improving and strengthening the Treasure Trove system for the immediate future and beyond.

“We want to ensure that artefacts found in Scotland provide maximum benefit to the public in understanding the significance of Scotland's archaeological heritage.

“Those who enjoy our cultural heritage can make their contribution and participate in a way that will be beneficial for all.

"I look forward to receiving recommendations from the Treasure Trove Review Team in due course, and these will be considered carefully.”

This will be the first time in almost a decade that the Scottish Treasure Trove system has been reviewed by the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer.

Key appointments to head up the review will be announced prior to the review commencing in the autumn.

It comes after a group of amateur metal hunters stumbled across a hoard of 8,700 silver coins dating back to the 13th and 14th Centuries in a field close to Dumfries.

The discovery, in the summer of 2021, has been dubbed the Dunscore Hoard and is one of the biggest in Scottish history.

The treasure was mainly comprised of Edward I and II pennies, although it also cotained some English, Irish and continental silver coins.

Its value is still being determined but is expected to be worth several hundred thousand pounds.

Jane Ryder, Chair of the SAFAP, said: “On behalf of the SAFAP, advising the KLTR on the allocation of archaeological finds in Scotland, I warmly welcome the review.

“Treasure Trove in Scotland operates at a fascinating interface of history, law, social history and interest, archaeological and museum practice, and this is an important public opportunity to contribute to further development.

“With a wide remit, the review will be able to acknowledge the major developments of the last 20 years and to consider both the policy and practical challenges ahead, and I hope it will attract interest and contributions from individuals and organisations across Scotland.”