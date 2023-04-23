Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony next month at Westminster Abbey, and 12 bespoke compositions have been produced for the occasion.

Among them is a piece by Patrick Doyle, an Uddingston-born composer who provided music for the soundtrack to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Thor and many other blockbuster films.

The 70-year-old said he had been "very inspired" by meeting the King, and spoke of his delight at being asked to provide a composition.

He added: "I was absolutely thrilled to be asked to propose a coronation march.

"The piece was written to commemorate his life, and having met him, having a strong personal, professional friendship with the King over the past 30 years, I subconsciously, unconsciously, build on aspects of his character, which hopefully he will hear reflected in the piece."

The Scottish composer, nominated twice for Oscars for the films Sense And Sensibility and Hamlet, said the overture march tells the story of Charles as "quite a romantic person" and added that it was a "very reflective" piece.

He also said: "There's a strong Celtic connection with his connection with myself and Scotland and it has heraldic moments there, it has moments full of pageantry and it has fun and joy."

Doyle added: "So all these various images that I've seen, and have conversations with them, have all emerged in this piece.

"He loves the arts, he loves music and he likes a good melody and hopefully this piece will be memorable and we'll capture some of the aspects of who he is."

He added that the King has continued to be a "great supporter" of his music and "likes" his "style of writing" along with "loving" Scotland.

Doyle, who will attend the coronation in Westminster Abbey, first met the then Prince of Wales in Riverside Studios in London, where Sir Kenneth Branagh had directed the 1980s production of William Shakespeare play Twelfth Night.

Following this meeting, Charles watched the 1989 Shakespeare film Henry V, which featured the composer's score and saw him once again provide music for long-time collaborator Sir Kenneth's production.

Doyle said: "(The King) was so moved by the score for the film and the film itself... He wrote a lovely letter, and (said) how moved he was by it, and shortly after that he commissioned me to propose a piece for the Queen Mother's 90th birthday."

Their friendship has continued and most recently the King told the composer he was "looking very distinguished" as they met for an event at Dumfries House.

However, Doyle said it was "hard to believe" he was joining an "incredible lineage" of composers that includes Sir Edward Elgar, George Frideric Handel and Henry Purcell.

Doyle has also been nominated for this year's Ivor Novello Awards for best original film score for Sir Kenneth-directed Agatha Christie film Death On The Nile.

He said: "It's the fruits of your labour. Your job is to get on with the job and if you think 'Oh I may get a prize for this', that's rather silly. I'm always thrilled and it always comes as a shock."

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Iain Farrington, Sarah Class and Nigel Hess are also among the composers writing new pieces for the occasion.