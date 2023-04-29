What is it?
A magnetic phone charger for your car.
Good points?
One of the standout features of this charger is its compatibility with a wide range of phone models equipped with MagSafe technology, including the latest iPhones. The device uses Qi wireless charging technology, which is the most widely used standard for wireless charging.
The one-handed operation and automatic magnetic alignment and locking of your phone make it incredibly easy to use. A strong clasp with an adjustable rotating mount allows you to position your phone at the perfect viewing angle, be it landscape or portrait.
It features a built-in fan cooling system named CryoBoost that provides faster charging capabilities and prevents overheating which helps keep your phone's battery in good condition.
The sturdy build quality and clever design keep your phone secure even on the bumpiest roads thanks to a powerful 1.4kg holding force that increases to 3kg when combined with an ESR case.
A modern USB-C connection is used for powering the charger and there is a visually striking indicator light ring that shows the device is on.
Bad points?
The indicator light is located on the face which gets blocked by any mounted phones so it’s easy to assume your gadget is charging when it’s not.
Best for ...
Anyone who spends a significant amount of time driving. This wireless charger is designed to keep your phone powered and within easy reach while you're on the road.
Avoid if ...
Your phone is not MagSafe compatible as there is a good chance it could slip off the mount in transit and become an unwanted additional hazard while driving.
Score: 9/10.
ESR HaloLock Wireless Car Charger, £41.99 (amazon.co.uk)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here