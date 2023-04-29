A magnetic phone charger for your car.

Good points?

One of the standout features of this charger is its compatibility with a wide range of phone models equipped with MagSafe technology, including the latest iPhones. The device uses Qi wireless charging technology, which is the most widely used standard for wireless charging.

The one-handed operation and automatic magnetic alignment and locking of your phone make it incredibly easy to use. A strong clasp with an adjustable rotating mount allows you to position your phone at the perfect viewing angle, be it landscape or portrait.

It features a built-in fan cooling system named CryoBoost that provides faster charging capabilities and prevents overheating which helps keep your phone's battery in good condition.

The sturdy build quality and clever design keep your phone secure even on the bumpiest roads thanks to a powerful 1.4kg holding force that increases to 3kg when combined with an ESR case.

A modern USB-C connection is used for powering the charger and there is a visually striking indicator light ring that shows the device is on.

Bad points?

The indicator light is located on the face which gets blocked by any mounted phones so it’s easy to assume your gadget is charging when it’s not.

Best for ...

Anyone who spends a significant amount of time driving. This wireless charger is designed to keep your phone powered and within easy reach while you're on the road.

Avoid if ...

Your phone is not MagSafe compatible as there is a good chance it could slip off the mount in transit and become an unwanted additional hazard while driving.

Score: 9/10.

ESR HaloLock Wireless Car Charger, £41.99 (amazon.co.uk)