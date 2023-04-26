When John Major signed the Maastricht Agreement and committed the UK to the EEC Landfill Directive, he apparently wasn’t aware of the consequences and left the UK waste management industry with the dilemma of meeting very challenging landfill waste diversion targets by 2020.
The UK’s hostility to energy from waste plants meant the only feasible option was to introduce Landfill Tax (making the cost of waste disposal so high that recycling became feasible) coupled with new arrangements where householders would sort out recyclate for separate kerbside collections. Fortnightly collections of residual waste were introduced (now every three weeks in some council areas) to encourage householders to maximise the amounts of recyclate they’d sort out.
As householders had enjoyed generous waste collection services for decades, it wasn’t easy and most councils "converted" their existing collection routes gradually over many months. It still didn’t prevent collection crews from being physically and verbally abused, and councillors’ surgeries rammed with angry constituents, all of whom felt they were "special cases" and not helped by some tabloid media who assured their readers that "the council must collect your rubbish every week".
But over time it settled down and Scotland soon became the UK leader, with recycling levels rising to 45% by 2007. There were stable markets for selling recyclate, the income used to offset collection costs. That the rate of increase stalled after 2008 was solely due to political intervention.
However, the proposed Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) would change all that.
Most of the containers captured by the new DRS would be product already being collected by the councils. Any drop in these tonnages means reduced income from recyclate sales and at least one council anticipates that this will make it uneconomical to continue with separate kerbside collections for glass, plastics and cans. Householders who are unable to get their containers to a location where refunds are available will then have to put these in their residual waste bin.
Setting aside the issue of their deposits being "lost" (actually a cornerstone of Circularity Scotland’s Business Plan), a reduction in the council’s recycling rate, and increased waste disposal and landfill tax costs, will some householders now expect either additional residual waste bins or increased collection frequencies?
When we introduced wheeled bins in Scotland in the 1980/90s, waste collection round tonnages increased by up to 20% so handing out extra bins nowadays would probably have the same effect.
And if it came to that, all the upheaval and grief endured in 2000-05 to advance Scotland’s waste diversion and recycling achievements would then have been a complete waste of time and effort. On April 18 the First Minister announced he was postponing the DRS until March next year. The next day a further "tweak" of the DRS was announced.
Ideally DRS should be postponed indefinitely. (And DRS won’t make any difference to our litter problems).
The author spent several decades in the Scottish waste management industry
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here