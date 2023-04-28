Ingredients

2 x large mangoes peeled & cut into chunks

200g of caster sugar

250ml of water

1/4 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1 x lime juice & zest

Coriander springs

Passion fruit seeds

Method

To begin bring the water and sugar to the boil in a small pan. Allow to cool.

Place the mango chunks into a blender and blend until smooth. Add the spices, lime zest and juice and blend to combine. Mix in the sugar syrup and place the mix into a container suitable for freezing.

Allow to freezer for a minimum of 4 hours.

Scoop and serve with passion fruit seeds and pieces of coriander.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book. Twitter @Chefgtownsend Instagram- @chef.g.townsend