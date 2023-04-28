This is such a refreshing sorbet with a subtle warmth taste coming from the spices. This is everything I love in one hit - tropical. flavours along with a slight Indian spice, perfect as we edge into summer!

 

Ingredients

  • 2 x large mangoes peeled & cut into chunks
  • 200g of caster sugar
  • 250ml of water
  • 1/4 tsp ground coriander
  • 1/4 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/4 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 x lime juice & zest
  • Coriander springs
  • Passion fruit seeds

 

Method

To begin bring the water and sugar to the boil in a small pan. Allow to cool.

Place the mango chunks into a blender and blend until smooth. Add the spices, lime zest and juice and blend to combine. Mix in the sugar syrup and place the mix into a container suitable for freezing.

Allow to freezer for a minimum of 4 hours.

Scoop and serve with passion fruit seeds and pieces of coriander.

 

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book. Twitter @Chefgtownsend Instagram- @chef.g.townsend

 