MUSIC
James, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, tonight; SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, Monday
Tim Booth and the band come to Scotland with an orchestra and a gospel choir to celebrate 40 years of making music. (Yes, that means you’re old too). With 16 albums to draw from, this should offer a unique interpretation of the band’s back catalogue as well as a preview of the sound of the band’s new album Be Opened By The Wonderful, which comes out in June and also features orchestra and choir.
Secret Measure, Cloth, Rock Action Records, out Friday
Well, this is lush. Glasgow-based duo Cloth (aka twins Rachael and Paul Swinton) release their first full length album on Friday and its mix of guitar, synths and Rachael’s whispery vocals is a delight. All shadows, smoke and sunshine, it’s the perfect soundtrack to the warm evenings that are coming (we can live in hope).
BOOKS
Alan Warner, AK Bell Library, Perth, tomorrow, 6.45pm
Alan Warner, author of Morven Callar and The Sopranos, is in Perth tomorrow evening as part of the Soutar Festival of Words to talk about his latest book Nothing Left to Fear From Hell, a historical novel about Bonnie Prince Charlie. Sally Magnusson, Kirsty Logan and Sara Sheridan are also in Perth this weekend for the festival.
Last chance to see this triple bill of new work by Italian contemporary dance company Lost Movement, under the artistic direction of Nicolo Abbattista. A glorious reminder of the capabilities of the human body. But maybe don’t try to recreate any of the moves at home afterwards. Think of your local A&E ward.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here