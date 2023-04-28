James, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, tonight; SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, Monday

Tim Booth and the band come to Scotland with an orchestra and a gospel choir to celebrate 40 years of making music. (Yes, that means you’re old too). With 16 albums to draw from, this should offer a unique interpretation of the band’s back catalogue as well as a preview of the sound of the band’s new album Be Opened By The Wonderful, which comes out in June and also features orchestra and choir.

Paul and Rachael Swinton, aka Cloth (Image: Rosie Co)

Secret Measure, Cloth, Rock Action Records, out Friday

Well, this is lush. Glasgow-based duo Cloth (aka twins Rachael and Paul Swinton) release their first full length album on Friday and its mix of guitar, synths and Rachael’s whispery vocals is a delight. All shadows, smoke and sunshine, it’s the perfect soundtrack to the warm evenings that are coming (we can live in hope).

BOOKS

Alan Warner, AK Bell Library, Perth, tomorrow, 6.45pm

Alan Warner, author of Morven Callar and The Sopranos, is in Perth tomorrow evening as part of the Soutar Festival of Words to talk about his latest book Nothing Left to Fear From Hell, a historical novel about Bonnie Prince Charlie. Sally Magnusson, Kirsty Logan and Sara Sheridan are also in Perth this weekend for the festival.

Last chance to see this triple bill of new work by Italian contemporary dance company Lost Movement, under the artistic direction of Nicolo Abbattista. A glorious reminder of the capabilities of the human body. But maybe don’t try to recreate any of the moves at home afterwards. Think of your local A&E ward.

Lost Movement (Image: LM)