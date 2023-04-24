The fatal collision took place between the Thistly Cross and Spott Roundabouts in the early hours of Monday.

Around 2.55 am, a 45-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle on the road.

Police and emergency services attended but she sadly died at the scene.

The road remains closed in both directions whilst police carry out collision investigation and local diversions are in place.

Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, local area commander, East Lothian, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

"The lady's family is being supported by our officers.

"I wish to thank the members of the public who have already contacted us to assist but would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, who has not yet come forward, to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

"I'd also ask any motorist travelling on the A1 near Dunbar between 2.30am and 3.00am to check any dash-cam footage they may have as this could help our investigation."

Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 0257 of Monday, 24 April 2023, when calling.