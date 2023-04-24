It has been a smash hit since it first debuted on TV four years ago – and now BBC Scotland’s darkly thrilling Guilt is coming to a close.
The first episode of series three of the award-winning comedy-drama airs tonight, with the misadventures of brothers Max and Jake (Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, respectively) rushing towards a conclusion.
Starting with the pair covering up the accidental death of an elderly man in a traffic accident, Guilt has drawn in audiences and left them spellbound as events unravel faster than the pair can tie up loose ends.
The second series saw the continuing fallout from that fateful night and the cross-crossing gangland adventures the siblings have endured, and now the story – which was always planned to have three acts – will finally be resolved.
What’s on the cards?
This paper tries not to do spoilers, and plot details have been thing on the ground in any case. Also, the Raymond Chanldler-esque guilt was a plot more convoluted than a tin of spilled spaghetti.
READ MORE: Jamie Sives on Guilt and working with classmate Mark Bonnar
So we’ll just go with what the BBC have told us: “Season three sees the brothers back together, but enemies old and new cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems.
“Digging deep into their past, Max and Jake hope to finally find a future free of danger... and each other."
What have the creators been saying?
The brainchild of Fife-based writer Neil Forsyth and set largely in Edinburgh, Guilt season two ended with the brothers in Chicago. But Mr Forsyth has hinted that the action will shift to more familiar shores.
He said recently: “We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way.
“It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”
Louise Thornton, BBC head of commissioning, said: “We are incredibly proud of Guilt. It was the first drama commission for the BBC Scotland channel in 2019 and we have been delighted with how it has been received by our audiences.
“To be able to bring it back for a third and final time gives us the chance to wrap up the story of Max and Jake which we know will involve some hair-raising and edge-of-the-seat moments which the audience have come to expect.”
Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, said: “Guilt is a Scottish gem that we couldn’t resist bringing back for a third series and Neil really has encapsulated the perfect ending to round off Max and Jake’s story.”
Actor Jamie Sives told The Herald: “It was quite emotional doing my final scene with Mark. He gave a lovely speech at the end of our final day working together.”
And the critics?
Reviewers have loved Guilt from the word go, and season 2 was handsomely rewarded at the Baftas last year, receiving awards for Television Scripted, and Writer Film/Television for writer/creator Mr Forsyth. It was the second time the show has won both categories at the BAFTA Scotland Awards, after winning in 2020.
READ MORE: Mark Bonnar on the return of hit TV show Guilt
Alongside, they took home the Actress Television award in this year’s ceremony, which was won by Phyllis Logan for her performance as Maggie.
The Herald’s Alison Rowat described the show as “the most impressive small screen debut since Tutti Frutti”.
Of season 2, she wrote: “Kudos to Forsyth for showing that Scottish drama, every now and then, really is world class.”
Stuart Jeffries of The Guardian wrote: “Guilt is a guilty pleasure, and I won’t be missing a second of it.”
Meanwhile, Anita Singh of The Telegraph simply said: “Guilt is perfect”.
Guilt: Season Three — Tuesday 25th April, 10pm on BBC Scotland (and series drop on BBC iPlayer) and Thursday 27th April at 9pm on BBC Two
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here