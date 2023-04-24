The first episode of series three of the award-winning comedy-drama airs tonight, with the misadventures of brothers Max and Jake (Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, respectively) rushing towards a conclusion.

Starting with the pair covering up the accidental death of an elderly man in a traffic accident, Guilt has drawn in audiences and left them spellbound as events unravel faster than the pair can tie up loose ends.

The second series saw the continuing fallout from that fateful night and the cross-crossing gangland adventures the siblings have endured, and now the story – which was always planned to have three acts – will finally be resolved.

What’s on the cards?

This paper tries not to do spoilers, and plot details have been thing on the ground in any case. Also, the Raymond Chanldler-esque guilt was a plot more convoluted than a tin of spilled spaghetti.

So we’ll just go with what the BBC have told us: “Season three sees the brothers back together, but enemies old and new cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems.

“Digging deep into their past, Max and Jake hope to finally find a future free of danger... and each other."

What have the creators been saying?

The brainchild of Fife-based writer Neil Forsyth and set largely in Edinburgh, Guilt season two ended with the brothers in Chicago. But Mr Forsyth has hinted that the action will shift to more familiar shores.

He said recently: “We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way.

“It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”

Louise Thornton, BBC head of commissioning, said: “We are incredibly proud of Guilt. It was the first drama commission for the BBC Scotland channel in 2019 and we have been delighted with how it has been received by our audiences.

“To be able to bring it back for a third and final time gives us the chance to wrap up the story of Max and Jake which we know will involve some hair-raising and edge-of-the-seat moments which the audience have come to expect.”

Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, said: “Guilt is a Scottish gem that we couldn’t resist bringing back for a third series and Neil really has encapsulated the perfect ending to round off Max and Jake’s story.”

Actor Jamie Sives told The Herald: “It was quite emotional doing my final scene with Mark. He gave a lovely speech at the end of our final day working together.”

And the critics?

Reviewers have loved Guilt from the word go, and season 2 was handsomely rewarded at the Baftas last year, receiving awards for Television Scripted, and Writer Film/Television for writer/creator Mr Forsyth. It was the second time the show has won both categories at the BAFTA Scotland Awards, after winning in 2020.

Alongside, they took home the Actress Television award in this year’s ceremony, which was won by Phyllis Logan for her performance as Maggie.

The Herald’s Alison Rowat described the show as “the most impressive small screen debut since Tutti Frutti”.

Of season 2, she wrote: “Kudos to Forsyth for showing that Scottish drama, every now and then, really is world class.”

Stuart Jeffries of The Guardian wrote: “Guilt is a guilty pleasure, and I won’t be missing a second of it.”

Meanwhile, Anita Singh of The Telegraph simply said: “Guilt is perfect”.

Guilt: Season Three — Tuesday 25th April, 10pm on BBC Scotland (and series drop on BBC iPlayer) and Thursday 27th April at 9pm on BBC Two