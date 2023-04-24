Now the 70ft-deep red sandstone gorge which is the home to the Devil's Pulpit has gone up for sale alongside surrounding land which has already had planning proposals approved.

The waters within Finnich Glen, near Killearn, appear to run blood red due to the colouring of the bedrock but this unique feature has seen it chosen as the backdrop of a number of television series.

However, its recent explosion in popularity with an estimated 70,000 visitors has been attributed to its depiction as the fictional St Ninian's Spring in Outlander.

This previously prompted its owner, farmer David Young, to seek council approval to convert the site into a tourist attraction - including a network of paths and viewing platforms leading to the circular rock known as the Devil's Pulpit.

There is no listed price for the 23-acre site for sale, but the included plans to convert the area carry a further expected investment of around £2.7 million.

A property description on the Graham + Sibbald website reads: "The site is only some 1.5 miles from the southern boundary of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

"The Devils Pulpit has been made famous because of its use in several Holywood productions such as The Eagle, Detective Pickachu, Guy Ritchie's King Arthur and TV series such as Taggart; Neil Oliver's Ancient Britain; a Sherlock Holmes; and Outlander.

"The use of the gorge means the site for sale is on the film and TV itinerary for international and national tourists who want to experience these film and TV locations, otherwise knowns as 'set-jetting'."

Owner Mr Young has suggested that the popularity of Outlander could see visitor numbers soar to 350,000 once the additional infrastructure, including a 150-space parking lot, were put in place.

He also previously said that the development was needed to protect the gorge, make it safe, and stop irresponsible car-parking, and warned that, without the infrastructure to protect the site, it would turn into a “[cigarette]-end in the ash-tray of the Scottish environment”.

Knights of the Round Table: King Arthur also filmed in the glen

The influx of tourists has in the past led to anger amid visitors flouting parking bans as well as concerns over sightseers walking to the site along a narrow A-road with no pavement.

Property consultants at Graham + Sibbald emphasise that safety improvements were crucial in securing consent for the development plans.

They advise that the glen currently represents a "potential safety hazard" with a number of rescues taking place in the past.

Permission was granted for the tourist infrastructure by Stirling Council against the advice of their very own planning experts.

There are a number of legends which surround glen, including tales that the devil would appear by the rock and preach to a coven of witches and warlocks while the water ran red.

Reports suggest that a price for the 23-acre site would only be given to those making serious inquiries, but is expected to be "hundreds of thousands".

The property has been listed HERE.