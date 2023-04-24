On Thursday last week, a woman was on the train when she fell asleep. When she woke up a man was sitting next to her naked.

He later put on jogging bottoms and a t-shirt before leaving the train at Edinburgh Waverley.

READ MORE: Police appeal after pedestrian dies on Scots dual carriageway

The man is described as white, medium/slim build, aged 65-70, 5ft 6 inches with short grey hair and a stubbly beard. He was wearing black joggers, a black t-shirt and black walking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300044058.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.