At the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, Jude McPhie, 42, admitted killing William Leiper and Christopher O’Reilly, 27, admitted attempting to defeat the end of justice.

The body of Mr Leiper was found on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Househill Park in the city's Pollok area.

Detective Inspector Suzanne McNulty, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Leiper’s family at what is a very difficult time for them. Nothing can change what happened but I hope this conviction brings a degree of closure for relatives and friends.

“This was a particularly brutal attack and those responsible tried to cover up what they had done by burning Mr Leiper’s body. It was left in the park opposite a children’s play area and in view of nearby homes.

“These men will now face the consequences of their actions.

“Incidents like this are rare and it took a considerable amount of investigation work to bring them to court. I would like to thank members of the public who assisted officers with their enquiries.”