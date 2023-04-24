Why is it so loved? It’s in a beautiful place. It has attracted key writers – novelists, poets, journalists, academics – since its inception in 2005. There’s always terrific live music. And it does things differently. No writer is programmed against another, there being only one event on at a time. That means everyone can attend every session.

There’s no “green room”, writers aren’t ushered away from their public. That makes it a readers’, rather than a writers’, festival. And we all congregate at the end of each night in one of Scotland’s best venues, the famous Ceilidh Place where the first festival was held, until it grew so much that it had to move to the village hall.

UBF’s near-fabled reputation hasn’t been won without a struggle; not least for national recognition. Scotland’s tunnel vision blurs everywhere beyond the Forth-Clyde canal. It has given the festival a kind of mystique, a shared secret among book lovers. That secret’s been out of the bag for years now – everyone wants to go to Ullapool. This year’s your last chance.

There’s another distinguishing feature – its ethics. UBF has its own creation myth. “It started,” Joan Michael, UBF chair says, “at a committee meeting of Ullapool Entertainments, a voluntary arts organisation. Liz (Beer, secretary), Jean (Urquhart, then owner of the Ceilidh Place) wanted a literary event and I was just back from the Edinburgh Book Festival (sitting there, in my usual arrogant way thinking ‘we could do this!’).

“We reckoned we could do a whole evening, which then went on to thinking maybe a whole day and by the end of the meeting we had settled for a whole weekend. I was sent off to get it organised for the following May. At the meeting we rolled off a list of names of those we would like to see in Ullapool. We got them all!”

Since then they’ve had key writers from Canada, India, Estonia, Palestine, Ireland, Spain, and every part of the UK.

The last UBF will be kicked off by Professor Sir Tom Devine, a long-time friend of the festival. “I have spoken at many festivals,” he says, “but my visits to Ullapool will long live in my memory as a very special place for its atmosphere, great craic and wonderful audiences. That success is based on the remarkable efforts of Joan Michael and her outstanding team of loyal volunteers. I send them my heartiest congratulations for a job very well done.”

“It’s sad we’ve decided to call it a day,” Joan admits. “But we also have pride in what we’ve achieved. The reason we are finishing is simple – none of the committee will see 60 again.”

Sir Tom Devine (Image: free)

Voluntarism lies at the heart of the Ullapool Festival. “We are of a generation where volunteering and dedicated commitment comes naturally. To have it any other way would destroy the ethos.”

Jim Carruth, Glasgow’s Poet Laureate, mourns a sad loss to Scotland’s literary landscape: “There is no warmer welcome to a festival than the one that Joan and her wonderful committee give performers and audience alike. One that brought everyone back year on year.”

Graeme Macrae Burnett agrees: ‘I’ve been fortunate enough to take part in literary festivals all over the world, but Ullapool is undoubtedly one of the most memorable: a combination of the stunning setting, diverse programming and an atmosphere of great camaraderie and joy. Its loss will leave a gaping hole in the Scottish literary calendar.”

I was first invited to the festival in 2012 – having hankered for it for years. For the last five I’ve worn the grand title of Honorary President with ridiculous pride. (It means very little – I do no useful work whatsoever. That’s all taken care of by Joan and the committee.) I come last, sadly, in an illustrious line of Hon Presidents: including James Robertson – a stalwart supporter of UBF.

“The Ullapool Book Festival,” he says, “has been a highlight of the cultural calendar for so long that it’s hard to imagine it not happening.

“The roll-call of writers, Scottish and international, is astonishing. Year after year the entirely voluntary organising committee has delivered programmes of brilliant performance, impassioned debate, laughter, tears and more than anything a wonderful affirmation of the humanity that underpins literature and the arts. It’s always good to stop when you’re winning, but nevertheless the Festival will be sorely missed in the future.”

My predecessor, Louise Welsh, believes the festival “is a beacon of open discussion and celebration. An invitation to Ullapool was like a golden ticket. A rare combination of community and international festival”.

My own highlights include getting to know, over coffees and stronger at the Ceilidh Place, idols such as William McIlvanney at one of his last public engagements, Jackie Kay, Val McDermid, Raja Shehadeh among so many. Not forgetting a wild performance of the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers. When the electricity suddenly went out (a spilt beer being the culprit) they did an acoustic set. UBF’s technical wunderkind Gary Craig suddenly got the mics working again and the band had us dancing into the wee small hours.

Joan’s highlight was bringing the late great Canadian, Alistair MacLeod, to Ullapool. He was the first of the festival’s Canadian authors. Every year since there has been a celebrated writer from Canada.

The literary editor of the Toronto Globe and Mail was astonished when he heard who had read at Ullapool: “That’s a who’s who of Canada’s leading writers.”

All these famous names, but the true heroines are the committee. Joan, Liz, Effie MacKenzie (treasurer), Sheila Didcock, Audrey Maclennan, Kathy Ross, Catriona Martin, Margaret Steventon. They deserve to have their names in print. A bunch o’ wummen, mainly from council hooses, who have worked their socks off for two decades to create a festival that will go down in Scottish literary history.

They have cajoled in turn an army of volunteers (mainly women again) who turn up to help at the festival and at fundraising events such as litter-picking at Loopallu – oh, and bake the cakes every year! Here it comes, ladies … your 19th nervous breakdown.

UBF (©!) isn’t disappearing entirely. There will be no more weekend-long festivals, but they will continue to host one-off events. That at least is a silver lining. It has also spawned literary descendants including Cove and Kilcreggan. Their festival’s chair, Ruth Wishart says: “We simply wouldn’t have had our own local village book festival but for the inspiration and encouragement provided by the Ullapool Book Festival and its dedicated team.”

Let’s leave the last words with an excerpt from a poem Kevin MacNeil wrote for UBF. May this always be the festival that loves to make a difference.

Let us never forget that the opposite of a book festival is not a book-burning, it is indifference. Let us make a difference.

Chris Dolan is the UBF’s Honorary President. The 19th Ullapool Book Festival will take place on May 5 and 6