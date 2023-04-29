Hurdley’s programme was a whistle-stop tour of the history of the space above our heads, taking us from the Middle Ages to the 21st century. You didn’t get attics in the medieval world. But the arrival of the Renaissance saw the rise of individual spaces and as houses began to build separate rooms, so attics became a feature.

You can hear the 16th-century estate agent pitch can’t you? “And this space would be perfect for hiding your priest from those nasty Protestant priest hunters.”

At one point in the programme Sonia Solicari, Director of The Museum of the Home, suggested that “attics and memory are very intertwined.” Certainly in the Victorian era the beginning of the cult of childhood saw attics become repositories for toys and mementoes. That impulse hasn’t necessarily changed, though in the 21st century self-storage is taking over from attic spaces as the place where we store our pasts.

Flares in the attic, in other words.

Radio 4’s religious discussion programme Beyond Belief last Monday afternoon was a surprisingly fiery encounter. The subject up for discussion was humanism, as vouched for by Professor Alice Roberts, Lola Tinubu, co-founder of the Association of Black Humanists in London and, in a recorded interview, novelist and former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis. Ranged against them was theologian Theo Hobson, a sometime contributor to The Spectator, which may explain why he was so keen on mansplaining his way through the entire episode.

Hobson’s arguments - that humanism was created in the image of Christian values - had some merit (though as both Roberts and Tinubu pointed out, its starting point was a very westernised view of the history of morality), but he seemed overly keen to pick a fight. And Roberts was ready to fight back. At some moments it sounded like she was struggling to contain herself in reply.

I wonder if they all went for a drink after the recording?

The most moving moment on radio in the last seven days might well have come last Saturday night at the end of John Wilson’s interview with TV writer Sally Wainwright on Radio 4’s This Cultural Life.

For the previous 45 minutes Wainwright had told Wilson about how she wasn’t a great talker whilst proving herself to be just that.

Wainwright was as feisty as Alice Roberts in her defence of television. And, despite her disclaimers, eloquent and incisive in conversation, whether talking about the fear of joining the Coronation Street writing team, discovering the story behind Gentleman Jack, or, of course, Happy Valley.

Talking about what she put police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) through in the latter, Wainwright argued: “It’s about challenging your characters. It’s about giving them something that’s really tough to have to deal with, but showing that they can because they are the kind of people you want to be.”

As good a summary of the show’s strengths as any, that.

Then right at the end Wilson brought up Wainwright’s mum who had recently passed away and for the first time Wainwright simply ran out of words. Such a human moment of love and loss. Sometimes silence says enough, even on radio.

Listen Out For: The Reunion, Radio 4, tomorrow, 11.15am

There’s every possibility that we will all be heartily sick of Eurovision long before the final, given the BBC’s obsession with the contest this year, but this latest episode of The Reunion sees the likes of Lulu, Dana and Phil Coulter reminiscing about their Eurovision experiences with Kirsty Wark.



