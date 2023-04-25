The 75-year-old was convicted on Tuesday in connection with offences relating to the sexual assault of a boy whilst he was a coach at a local football team.

The offences occurred between 1967 and 1968.

Torbett was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Inverness and sentenced to three years, which he will serve after his current six year jail term for sexually abusing three boys has ended.

READ MORE: Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett jailed for six years for abusing boys

Detective Inspector Jim McLauchlan, of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “We hope this conviction brings some measure of closure to his victim.

"We are very aware of how difficult it can be to report being a victim of child abuse. It can take many years before people feel able to report. Our assurance to anyone who may have been a victim of child abuse is that when they are ready to report we will listen, we will investigate and we will take prompt action to ensure that no-one else is at risk of harm.‎

"We are all responsible for protecting Scotland's children. It is up to all of us to recognise when a child may be at risk and to take steps to protect them and to prevent harm. It is also up to us to create an environment where people feel able to report being a victim of sexual crime without feeling shame.

"We would ask anyone who has concerns or information about any person who may pose a risk to children, or who may have abused a child, to contact Police Scotland on 101.”