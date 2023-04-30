The coronation of the King is set to be a momentous, historic occasion, complete with processions and ceremonies, street parties and concerts.

In the run-up to the big day, Channel 4 royal satire and comedy soap opera The Windsors will be holding a warped fun-house mirror up to the real-life events of the coronation as part of the channel's alternative royal programming.

The special episode sees Harry Enfield reprise his role as the King as he prepares for the pivotal moment his whole life has been building up to: finally having that crown atop his head.

Charles and his Queen Consort Camilla, played by Haydn Gwynne, want a huge event with all the requisite pomp and ceremony to mark the occasion - it is the UK's first coronation in 70 years, after all - but Wills, played by Hugh Skinner, is determined to put a dampener on things due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Hilarity certainly ensues as the other members of the family - including Harry and Meghan, Kate, Sophie Wessex, Pippa Middleton, Beatrice and Eugenie, and Anne and Edward - vie for attention on this historic day.

Haydn Gwynne tells us more about returning to The Windsors' Camilla and for the hilarious coronation special.

CAN YOU TELL US A BIT ABOUT WHAT'S TO COME IN THE CORONATION SPECIAL?

Most of it is about the preparations for the coronation. And then how on Earth, how are we ... how is the coronation going to be placed and displayed? And what are we going to do?

Now, Charles and Camilla, being Charles and Camilla, obviously want the full ... something incredibly expensive and gorgeous. And Wills comes in, and there's a funny scene where he's reading all the stuff that Charles has arranged, and that he's decided that it's got to be a budget coronation.

And he brings in Princess Anne, brilliantly played by - she's so funny - Vicki Pepperdine, who was originally introduced as a sort of Mrs Danvers character.

So they rearrange the coronation, at least initially, to take place in one of those sort of Travelodge-style hotels somewhere off the M4.

There's the whole thing of, you know, who's going to be invited? What's going to happen about Harry and Meghan?

I mean, obviously, they do appear, as you can imagine, but ... what's going to happen in terms of their relationship with the family? Are they going to come to the coronation? So it's all that.

HOW DELIGHTED IS CAMILLA TO BE OFFICIALLY THE QUEEN CONSORT?

Very delighted indeed. Her whole trajectory is that she's power hungry and she'll do anything to achieve it. She's probably a bit disappointed that she isn't absolute top dog, but there's not a lot she can do about that. Her real-life trajectory has also been rather thrilling!

HOW DID YOU FEEL WHEN YOU FOUND OUT THERE WAS GOING TO BE A CORONATION SPECIAL?

I was absolutely thrilled.

I mean, I knew there was a possibility because another series was commissioned last year, which we will be shooting in due course, I knew that was going to happen.

I mean, I was thrilled with that, because ... to be honest with you, I didn't know, I thought The Windsors might not carry on, because we very sadly lost one of our writers (George Jeffrie) in 2020.

The Windsors was written by George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore and they've written everything together for 20 years.

He was a really lovely, funny man. But I thought, well, maybe that's it.

So when I heard that Bert had come up with ideas for another series, the producers liked it and then Channel 4 liked it, and they commissioned it. I mean, I was surprised but delighted.

They told me that there was a possibility of doing the coronation special, but it wasn't confirmed. And I thought: 'Surely it's a no brainer!'... Given that we haven't had a coronation for 70 years.

You've got to, haven't you?

WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR APPROACH TO PLAYING CAMILLA, BECAUSE YOUR VERSION IS QUITE DIFFERENT FROM THE REAL LIFE CAMILLA?

It was quite clear from very early on that - whereas some of the characters are written as a version which is closer to the bone of the real characters, the real-life people - in this case, Camilla is clearly the soap opera villainess.

That was then reflected in her costuming as well. Because in real life, Camilla, when you look closely, I mean, she dresses really well, she's very clever and very chic.

And we really dived into a version of her as if she were played by Joan Collins in a 1980s version of that. Which has been huge fun. I love wearing clothes that make people laugh.

So in a way that was very freeing, because it meant I didn't have to go off and do serious research. I could just have full fun with it.

WHAT CAN YOU TEASE US ABOUT CAMILLA'S CORONATION OUTFIT IN THE SPECIAL?

I really, really want to tell you about one outfit, but I can't! Because it would just spoil the surprise.

So there is one fabulous outfit which she achieves by doing something terrible. So it's very funny, our costume designer June Nevin is very, very clever and witty.

There's a whole storyline about her being desperate to wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond and Wills of course is forbidding her, which ends up with a scene in the Tower of London...

And her coronation outfit is very, very glamorous. Although of course we're covered in ermine and whatever, there's an inappropriate amount of cleavage, I will say that.

The Windsors Coronation Special airs on Channel 4, tonight, 9pm