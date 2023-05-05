Eurovision: 30 Unforgettable Moments.

Oh, I love a nostalgia-fest.

You’re in luck, then. Ahead of the song contest being held in the UK for the first time since 1998, this Channel 5 special marks “the big hits, unique entries, jaw-dropping gimmicks, fashion-defying outfits and wonderful Eurovision moments”.

Who has made the cut?

Well, there’s Johnny Logan’s impressive winning hat trick in 1980, 1987 and 1992 (twice as a performer, once as a songwriter) and the nail-biting finish that saw Sir Cliff Richard pipped by a single point in 1968.

Also in the mix is Scotland’s very own Lulu, who topped the scoring as part of a four-way tie in 1969, and a raft of global names who have graced the Eurovision stage, not least Canadian superstar Celine Dion who competed for Switzerland in 1988.

Anything else?

The 90-minute programme sees Ken Bruce – a long-time Eurovision commentator – share a “scrapbook” of highs and lows (nul points, anyone?) that have shaped the history of the competition.

Bucks Fizz reminisce about their 1981 victory with Making Your Mind Up, while Irish presenter Marty Whelan recalls the occasion he shared a bottle of Baileys with the late great Sir Terry Wogan – aka “the voice of Eurovision” – in the commentary box next door.

When can I watch?

Eurovision: 30 Unforgettable Moments, Channel 5, Friday, 10pm.