Mourners from the world of boxing gathered for a memorial service for trailblazing Scottish boxing great Ken Buchanan.
The service was held on Tuesday at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, the home city of the former undisputed world lightweight champion, who died earlier this month aged 77.
Barry McGuigan, Steve Bunce, Alex Arthur, Jim Watt and Tommy Gilmour were among those in attendance.
The funeral procession began in Leith and meandered its way past the former site of Sparta Boxing Club and the Ken Buchanan Statue on its way to St Giles’ Cathedral.
Jim Watt was among the boxing personalities who turned out on a bright but cold day in Scotland’s capital to pay their respects to Buchanan.
Speeches of around five minutes each were read by Watt and others, with the audio of the service played outside the cathedral via speakers for the benefit of additional mourners and dozens of curious tourists.
Watt, three years younger than Buchanan, told those in attendance how they went from being “bitter rivals” to “best of pals” as they got to know each other following their gruelling 15-round showdown which the elder of the two boxers won by a decision in 1973.
World super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor – another Edinburgh fighter inspired by Buchanan – was unable to be in attendance as he is preparing for his title fight against Teofimo Lopez in New York in June.
“He’s not just a legend in boxing, but also in public, the fact he has a statue says everything,” 44-year-old Arthur told the PA news agency after leaving the service.
