A recent TV documentary about the troubles of the British steel industry, reminded me how, as an awestruck journalist, I spent a day at the great Ravenscraig plant, then in its heyday, watching the whole steel-making process from the raw ore to the finished slabs. This elegy was written in 1992 when the plant was closed. The main union at that time was the Iron and Steel Trades Confederation – hence the reference to confederacy in the poem.
LESLEY DUNCAN
NORTH LANARKSHIRE 1992:
FAREWELL TO THE
MEN OF STEEL
The steel-stripped mills are silenced.
Weeds will sprout from stack and cooling tower.
Rosebay’s imperative, outlasting those
Of dreadnought, liner, locomotive,
Will stain the vacant site wine-red,
A kind of natural bleeding to relieve
The hurt these ravaged acres suffered.
Once this was open country
Dipping to the Clyde, admired by
Turner, Wordsworth, and their ilk.
Then industry had its spoiler’s way,
First market forces then the State
Condemning generations to relentless
Noise and sweat and filth
To turn inchoate metals into steel.
And yet the labour was heroic.
Those hard-hatted acolytes
Who served the moloch furnaces,
Or tamed the man-made lava’s
Cooling onrush into slabs,
Perceived themselves as comrades
In masculine confederacy
Against the outside world,
As much as economic pawns.
Their status and their livelihoods
Are now extinguished with the smoke,
Their patch of Scotland doubly wronged:
To make a puddling ground
Where once larks soared
And now through wrecking of
This noble nightmare of a landscape.
