I’m as guilty as anyone when it comes to focusing on single malts ahead of blends, but I do keep an eye on the less sexy friend and once in a blue moon there’s a pleasant surprise.
I don’t know how or why the retail world became so focused on single malts when on the face of it, you can do much more by blending. It does mean that we tend to become blind as consumers to the idea of luxury blends, with very few making the leap from pretender to icon.
Thankfully however, every now and then, an icon appears and dare I say it but I think the wizards at GlenAllachie are the parents with their stunning White Heather 21-year-old. It’s a blend of the classic regions, aged in selected casks and finished for three years in the richest of them all, PX casks.
It might be pretentious to claim it as a rival for Johnnie Walker’s world-renowned Blue Label, but having spent a weekend in its warm embrace, it would be churlish to dismiss it as a poor man’s alternative. (Pardon my pun when the poor man can shell out around £120 a bottle.
Anyway, don’t diss the blends folks
White Heather 21 Year old
It seems to have all the regions represented on its nose alone, with butterscotch and fruit the predominant flavours on the palate. Sublime.
Widely available including Royal Mile Whiskies and GlenAllachie Distillery £120
The Lakes Distillery, The One, Sherry Cask Finish
Dare I say it but this English blend is a drop of the good stuff and it’s only just over the Border. Another PX aged whisky and it shows in the colour and smoothness of the palate. A whisky lover’s whisky.
Robbieswhiskymerchants.com £47.99
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here