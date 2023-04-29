I don’t know how or why the retail world became so focused on single malts when on the face of it, you can do much more by blending. It does mean that we tend to become blind as consumers to the idea of luxury blends, with very few making the leap from pretender to icon.

Thankfully however, every now and then, an icon appears and dare I say it but I think the wizards at GlenAllachie are the parents with their stunning White Heather 21-year-old. It’s a blend of the classic regions, aged in selected casks and finished for three years in the richest of them all, PX casks.

It might be pretentious to claim it as a rival for Johnnie Walker’s world-renowned Blue Label, but having spent a weekend in its warm embrace, it would be churlish to dismiss it as a poor man’s alternative. (Pardon my pun when the poor man can shell out around £120 a bottle.

Anyway, don’t diss the blends folks

White Heather 21 Year old

It seems to have all the regions represented on its nose alone, with butterscotch and fruit the predominant flavours on the palate. Sublime.

Widely available including Royal Mile Whiskies and GlenAllachie Distillery £120

The Lakes Distillery, The One, Sherry Cask Finish

Dare I say it but this English blend is a drop of the good stuff and it’s only just over the Border. Another PX aged whisky and it shows in the colour and smoothness of the palate. A whisky lover’s whisky.

Robbieswhiskymerchants.com £47.99