STYLE AND SUBSTANCE
This 17th-century manor house perched on a sprawling 365-acre estate has shed any musty trappings of the old world without losing any of its majesty while ushering in the modern. Although Murrayshall’s stunning façade remains much the same as it would have looked 400 years ago, ample investment has allowed the Perthshire hotel to be ambitious with its interiors, combining high-end luxury materials with knowing Scottish touches. Expect tartans and thistles.
SLEEPING MATTERS
One of 14 recently revamped Fairway Suites overlooking the 18-hole championship course, provided a perfect hideaway with added privacy away from the main building. The huge bathroom was the standout feature, with a walk-in shower and a roll-top bath providing plenty of incentive not to trudge to the first tee in the rain. The dining area sits six and black-out curtains ensure the only thing that might wake you from the king-size bed is the birdsong. The hotel also has plans for glamping pods in the future.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
With awards-studded walls marking the way to the Eloas restaurant, it was difficult to temper expectations for chef Craig Jackon’s menu. I needn’t have bothered – hand-dived scallops for starters, a tender venison main and honey meringue were the perfect accompaniment to the views of the rolling Perthshire country side as the sun set. The bar had a classic feel, with a piano nestled in the corner and friendly, relaxed staff on hand to facilitate a nightcap. The lunch menu at the Cairns restaurant the next day also provided more than your usual 19th hole fare – with the tomahawk pork steak enough to almost make you forget your four-putt on the third for triple bogey. But not quite.
DRINK IN THE SIGHTS
In its elevated position in the Perthshire hills, the hotel is enveloped by the surrounding fells and dales, which provided a dramatically cinematic backdrop as I hacked around the championship course in another failed bid to break 100. Nature abounds around the estate as well, with woodpeckers, buzzards and owls spotted, or at least heard, over the weekend. A family of deer also reside on the nine-hole Lynedoch course, providing a new species of spectator to silently judge my swing.
NICE TOUCH
The golf courses truly are a hidden gem for Perthshire, and there are plans to open a new driving range this summer and upgrades to drainage still taking effect, it would be heartening to see the efforts rewarded with an upswing in membership. Course pro Robin Smith kindly accompanied me round, and although the tour eventually devolved into an on-course lesson, his passion for the course and optimism for the future shone through. After 20 years working in New Zealand, China and Malaysia among others, Smith brings an array of perspectives to his management and isn’t short of a story either.
ABOUT THE AREA
Murrayshall is a hop, skip and a jump from scenic Perth, and a walk down by the Tay is well coupled with a stop in one of the city’s hostelries. A Guinness in the Old Ship Inn is well worth the excursion. Scone Palace is also nearby – the A-listed building was once the crowning place of Scotland’s kings, including MacBeth and Robert the Bruce, and retains the wonder of hundreds of tourists every day.
Rooms from £109 per night. More information at www.murrayshall.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article