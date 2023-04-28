29 April-6 May. Entry free. Lamb Gallery, Tower Building, University of Dundee, Nethergate, DD1 4HN.

Ian Kennedy is a legend in British comics with a career that spanned over 70 years. The Dundee-born artist worked for DC Thomson and illustrated well over 1000 covers between 1970 and 2022. This exhibition features a selection of original art from Kennedy’s studio and from the collections of DC Thomson.

dundee.ac.uk/events

Up with the Larks

6 May-18 June. Entry free. Fida Fine Art, 7-8 Stanley Road, Main Street, Gullane, EH31 2AD.

Artist Dominique Cameron has created more than 30 brand new artworks that will be on display in this exhibition. Cameron takes viewers on a journey by train, car, and foot from the fishing port of Peterhead – the most easterly point of the Scottish mainland – to Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, the country’s most westerly point on the map.

dominiquefcameron.com

Artist Rooms – Diane Arbus

29 April-29 July. Entry free. Gracefield Arts Centre, 28 Edinburgh Road, Dumfries, DG1 1JQ.

Diane Arbus is considered to be one of the greatest figures of American photography and she was a pioneer of the social documentary form that blurred the line between art and reportage. Tracing the development of Arbus’s early work, this exhibition includes a presentation of a rare portfolio of original prints which were produced shortly before her death in 1971.

nationalgalleries.org

Eleven Painters

2-8 May. Entry free. Dundas Street Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Following on from its success last year, the Eleven Painters exhibition has returned to Dundas Street Gallery. The exhibition showcases a diverse range of work from students at the Leith School of Art. The art on displays covers a variety of styles from acrylic paintings to collages, mixed media, prints and cards.

elevenpainters.com

Following the Lights

29 April-18 June. Entry from £12. Scottish Maritime Museum, The Linthouse Building, Harbour Road, Irvine, KA12 8QE.

This exhibition charts Britain’s iconic lighthouse design through centuries of innovation from the first lighthouse in 1635 to the Fresnel lens (invented in 1821) through to solar energy today. Visitors can discover rare artefacts, letters, photography and memorabilia gathered by lighthouse enthusiast and photographer Peter Gellatly.

scottishmaritimemuseum.org

Robert Leishman – The Poet’s Dreams

29 April-24 June. Entry free. Tower Building, University of Dundee, Nethergate, DD1 4HN.

Enter a world of dreams in this enchanting exhibition of paintings from renowned Scottish artist Robert Leishman. He was highly acclaimed for his dream-like paintings, and this the first significant exhibition of Leishman’s work in more than 30 years. Visitors can discover a range of watercolours, oils and drawings, including some never before seen in public.

dundee.ac.uk/events

Kaffe Fassett: The Power of Pattern

29 April-8 July. Entry from £10.50. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

As a master of knitting, needlepoint, mosaic, quilting and textile design, the artist Kaffe Fassett became a household name, publishing books and patterns that explained how to recreate his designs. The latest exhibition brings together works by Fassett as well as displaying original artworks from invited makers and includes textile works, photographs, and archival material.

dovecotstudios.com/exhibitions

Yardworks Festival

5-7 May. Entry from £6. SWG3, 100 Eastvale Place, Glasgow, G3 8QG.

The internationally renowned festival of urban arts returns to SWG3 this spring to take over the space. Now in its fifth year, the event has established itself as one of Europe’s leading urban art festivals. This year’s instalment also marks the launch of Yardworks Studio, a purpose built space which provides a home in which hundreds of artists, youth and community organisations can create work.

swg3.tv/events

Beyond The Shore

29-30 April. Entry free. Coburg House Art Studios, 15 Coburg Street, Leith, EH6 6ET.

In her latest exhibition, artist Laura Gill has captured the essence of the sea by creating powerful imagery through her distinctive use of movement and rhythm. Her paintings and prints aim to convey a sense of wonder and, at times, trepidation as she explores the sea through her works.

lauragillartwork.com

2 Stromness Artists

29 April-3 June. Entry free. 28-36 Victoria Street, Stromness, KW16 3AA.

The Orkney town of Stromness has nurtured several artists over the last 100 years and the Pier Arts Centre’s next exhibition brings together work by two of the most distinctive artists who have worked there in recent times: Bryce Wilson and Sylvia Wishart. Visitors can discover portraits, landscapes and illustrations that show the artists’ shared interest in drawing from observation.

pierartscentre.com

Charlotte Cohen