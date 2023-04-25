Police were called to Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik at around 7:40am on Tuesday following the sudden death of a 17-year-old male.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, police said.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

An Army Spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on 25th April 2023. Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”