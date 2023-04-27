The £14 million speciality shopping centre, Waverley Market, in Edinburgh, was not quite yet finished. Workers could be seen here and there, getting things ready.

"This", said councillor Russell Imrie, chairman of Edinburgh District's planning committee, "will be a select shopping area. You are not talking about filling up a trolley in weekly shopping. It is where people will go to buy upmarket goods".

His colleague Cornelius Waugh, chairman of a management group formed by the council and the Reed International Pension Funds, told the assembled journalists: "I am quite confident this is going to work"..

He said that more than half the centre's 60 units would be let by the time the place opened in October. The response by inquirers had been "very good".

The brochure handed to the journalists said the centre would be a quality, two-level venue, with a roof plaza fronting Princes Street, and that it "could well become one of the most popular meeting-places in town".

The US Air Force Band plays the old Waverley Market in July 1950 (Image: Newsquest)

There had been a market on the site for decades - from 1869, in fact, until 1974. According to Sandy Mullay's The Edinburgh Encyclopedia, those with wares or produce to sell, but without the wherewithal to own a shop, were expected to lease a stand at the Market. Outdoor selling was not encouraged.

The property was roofed over from 1877, but a bigger change was unfolding. The Market's central location in a city centre that had no shortage of tourists, says Mullay, inevitably led to the venue being given over to exhibitions and touring funfairs, to the detriment of lease-holders.

Over the years, a key part of the Market's attractions was the annual Christmas circus and carnival. "Christmastime in Edinburgh without Mr F.A. Lumley's Circus and Carnival would be as unthinkable as a Christmas dinner without turkey or plum pudding", wrote The Scotsman in December 1932. "The Waverley Market 'show' has long established itself as a prime favourite with the public in the ever-growing round of Christmas entertainments".

A fove-foot-long Nile crocodile escaped from his cage during the Prince's International Circus and Grand Carnival at the Market in December 1948, prompting a search by circus staff. The croc was one of the subjects of a hypnotist act by one Horbia Usem.

The Market hosted all sorts of events in its time - car shows, Health and Hygiene Exhibitions, Festivals of Sport, students' carnivals, Groceries Exhibitions, and, in 1932, a pageant to mark the centenary of the death of the novelist, Sir Walter Scott.

Emmeline Pankhurst, a leading Suffragette and the founder of the Women's Social and Political Union, addressed an at times rowdy meeting at the Market in October 1909. Reports spoke of jostling and barracking on the part of what Mrs Pankhurst described as "a handful of irresponsible boys". Many women were crushed as the men tried to rush a barrier surrounding the reserved seats. A contingent of police officers who had been stationed outside were summoned, and order was rapidly restored.

File photo from 1910 of the Women's Social and Political Union on a horse-drawn carriage driven by Emmeline Pankhurst (Image: PA)

Twenty-three years later, some 750 people who had arrived in the city during a Hunger March were put up for the night at the Market.

Despite its reputation as a reliable venue for all manner of exhibitions, however, not everyone was impressed. Writing in The Scotsman in December 1950, when the Market staged the Scottish National Fat Stock show, a journalist described the arena as "surely the most drab, dismal, and depressing place in which to hold such an event.

" ... The subject of a better and bigger Waverley Market has been discussed, but it never seems to have got past the hot-air stage. Perhaps if Edinburgh had possessed such a building it might have received some share of the [1951] Festival of Britain".

Poodles being readied for their appearance at the Scottish Kennel Club Show in October 1958 (Image: Newsquest)

The Market also hosted, for years, the annual Scottish Kennel Club shows. One distinguished visitor there, at the 1968 edition, was Adam Faith, the former teen idol, who arrived with his wife, Jackie. Her Afghan Hound was one of the entries for the Best Dog in Show category.

Adam Faith with his wife at a Kennel Club show at the old Waverley Market in 1968 (Image: Newsquest)

The Waverley Market also staged various Fringe and Festival events. In 1972 it hosted a production of Billy Connolly and Tom Buchan's The Great Northern Welly-Boot Show, a comedy musical based on the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders work-in.

"We did the show in the old Waverley Market in the heart of Edinburgh", one of its stars, Bill Paterson, in 2013. "It had a glass roof, so daylight came in. One evening in August, it was too light to do the show - the stage lighting would have no impact visually. So Billy went on with his guitar and banjo to fill the time. Nobody will ever forget it. He did everything - improvised, played a tune, told a story - and the audience were delighted. The rest of the night was a wash-out; forget the rest of us trying to be funny, because we'd just seen a guy completely poleaxe an audience".

The Market, however, did not have long to go, and it was demolished in 1974, having been declared structurally unsafe.

Its eventual replacement, the Waverley Market, opened in 1984 and was opened by the Queen the following July.

The Waverley Centre, pictured in 2009, when it was known as Princes Mall (Image: Stuart Attwood, Newsquest)

The Centre underwent a major refurbishment in the early 1990s, and its name was changed to Waverley Shopping Centre. There was another such move some 10 years later, when it became known as Princes Mall (above), before a further £4million renovation saw it reopen as Waverely Mall in March 2016.

Today the centre has reverted to its Waverley Market name. It has a plethora of shops and stores, including Avalanche Records and the Born in Scotland gift shop, and a range of units selling food and drink.

