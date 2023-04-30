As part of disco juggernauts Boney M, the Jamaican-British singer was ever present during the 70s and 80s.

Songs such as Daddy Cool, Rivers Of Babylon and Mary’s Boy Child remain hugely popular to this day, and a recent TikTok trend even saw Rasputin rocket back into the charts.

But Mitchell, 70, has had to fight against claims the group, put together by German record producer Frank Farian in his native country, lacked authenticity.

When they split up shortly after their 10th anniversary in 1986, she released a solo album and toured with the aim of making sure the band’s music was represented properly for the future.

“There was a lot of negative press which was not supporting the positive side of Boney M,” she explains.

“I found myself defending that literally.

“I went out singing my songs a capella just so that people could hear that the music of Boney M was authentic, that it was not factory made – that every song that you will hear, I can actually do it a capella.”

Mitchell says it was that tour that got her “hooked” and set the scene for the rest of her career.

Now she tours the world, recently visiting Canada and the US, and is due to perform with a 15-piece band at Henley Festival as part of line-up that also includes fellow disco great Nile Rodgers of Chic.

During Boney M’s pomp, Mitchell would tour two or three times a year but when she married and started a family this became more difficult.

Now her kids are grown up she is returning to a more rigorous touring regime.

“I’m now looking at doing what I used to do before, which was to do tours, instead of all these one-off weekend gigs,” she explains.

“But it doesn’t just happen like that because there are lots of people who are still calling wanting me to do this, wanting me to do that.

“Some of them I try to fit in, but it is exhausting travelling every weekend or for four days of the week, every week.”

Born in Clarendon Parish in Jamaica in 1952, Mitchell was 11 when she moved to London with her family.

Later, she moved to Berlin to perform with the cast of rock musical Hair and then joined the Les Humphries Singers.

It was only when she received an invitation to join a nascent Boney M, alongside fellow lead vocalist Marcia Barrett and singers Maizie Williams and Bobby Farrell, that her career began to sky-rocket.

The group sold more than 150 million records globally during their 10-year stint, before splitting in 1986.

Looking back, Mitchell believes the singers were not truly appreciated by the press and parts of the industry.

“I don’t know how to put it but it was like they did not want to give us the credit or the honour for what we did,” she offers.

“I remember many articles that I read literally making it sound like session singers were doing the work.

“I was very devastated at the false reporting.”

In the intervening years this idea has dissipated but not without hard work from Mitchell.

“You don’t hear it any more because it took me 30 years to clear that – 30 years of making sure I sing a capella.”

However, Mitchell also appreciates the work Farian did bringing them together and crafting the songs.

“Nobody’s knocking the fact that he was bold or brave enough to manipulate his own voice and try to create a sound that he from his own body could not do.

“Nobody is knocking that.

“I don’t knock him for the vision, that he recognised that his own voice didn’t fit into the sound and would not have helped the music.

“Hence he did that.”

Their version of Mary’s Boy Child, originally recorded by Harry Belafonte in 1956, was called Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord and included a new section of music by Farian.

It topped the charts for four weeks and became the Christmas number one in the UK.

But its success was also global and it later featured on their hit festive album.

“It’s one of those albums that people still play,” says Mitchell.

“And I’m happy to know that we have fallen into that category there.”

She is delighted by the success of DJ Majestic’s remix of Rasputin which reached number in 11 in the charts in 2021.

“Rasputin has 22 million hits if not more on TikTok,” she says with a soft chuckle.

“All the young people seem to find that song fascinating to dance to. Babies and all!”

Mitchell’s career stretches back more than 50 years but her highlight remains their 1979 performance at the Royal Variety Performance alongside the likes of Tommy Cooper, Bill Haley and more.

“I really was proud of that because my father was a mad fan of the Queen,” she recalls.

“This was really, really important for my family and for my father because he loves the Queen.

“We have had other highlights where we have been so influential in the lives of governments, in the lives of charities, people who are feeling a need.”

Boney M featuring original lead singer Liz Mitchell is performing at Henley Festival on Sunday July 9.

Tickets are available online at www.henley-festival.co.uk.