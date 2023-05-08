The damage caused to Ben Lomond on March 22, 2022, has marked a “step backwards” for a woodland regeneration project led by the National Trust of Scotland (NTS).

Alasdair Eckersall, Ben Lomond property manager, was with volunteers repairing a section of the main path when one member of the group noticed a plume of smoke rising from the Ptarmigan path.

The NTS ranger proceeded to assist hillwalkers who were stuck on the path above the blaze, while a colleague directed people away from the path from below before firefighters could reach the scene.

He reached the blaze less than an hour after the fire is thought to have begun to find the fire had already spread across 500 metres.

READ MORE: Scotland's wildfires expected to get 'bigger' and 'more frequent': Are we prepared?

The line of fire and smoke, as seen from above by Alasdair (Image: NTS)

Social media images helped establish the starting time was around 1.30pm, Mr Eckersall said.

“Between then and me getting over about three-quarters of the way, it really ripped through a lot of the hillside,” he said.

“By the time it got to about half past five or so it had gone through most of the damage.”

The blaze ended up destroying around 55 to 60 hectares, but a drop in temperatures overnight ensured the fire petered out before causing more devastation.

However, almost the entire 50 hectares area of a two-year-old woodland regeneration project was affected by the fire.

Since the naturally established trees had good root systems, what was below ground managed to survive despite its growths being burnt – although it has impacted efforts to get the woodland established.

READ MORE: Wildfires, clegs, ferry disruptions. How climate change is already hitting Highlands

Mr Eckersall said: “We’ve gone back to having trees that are a quarter of a meter or maybe a metre tall if we are lucky, so it’s a step backwards.

“Even though everything has bounced back well, if it kept on repeating obviously it wouldn’t be great for woodland regeneration.

“What we have lost much more of is the heather cover that had been established slowly over the last few years, it will take a bit longer for that to come back.”

Fencing which was put in place to prevent deer from “nibbling” the growth in 2020 was also damaged and will now “need more maintenance”. Its expected lifespan of 20 years could be halved due to the impact of the fire.

It was initially thought the blaze may have been prompted by a discarded cigarette, but the ranger admitted that there was no evidence of that.

The charred remains of the young woodland growth on the slope (Image: NTS)

“All we can suspect is somebody accidentally caused the fire by some means.,” he said. “We just have to assume it was an accident and not on purpose.”

People, who may not realise how quickly a small ember can become a major fire, are the leading cause of wildfires in Scotland.

This is especially the case in the spring months when much of Scotland’s vegetation will die back and dry out.

Mr Eckersall said: “All of us have got personal responsibility to make sure that we aren't going to cause something like a wildfire to start whenever we go out into the countryside and I would put myself amongst everyone else.

“A match that’s not properly put out before it if thrown away, disposable barbecues that people leave behind, even the sensible use of a cooking stove if you’ve not cleared the area properly of any adjacent vegetation.

“Especially in dry weather like this, you go out its fantastic weather, but you’ve always got to bear in mind just how painfully dry all the vegetation is and how easily it can go up.”

In some extreme cases, wildfires can leave the charity with a bill of at least £20,000 if a helicopter is needed to waterbomb the area.

Mr Eckersall urged people to consider the "huge cost" of containing a blaze which may have been inadvertent.

The ranger added that even if they had a team armed with fire beaters at the ready the chances are that a “wildfire would have gotten away” from them.

“Prevention is definitely the best way to go,” he added.