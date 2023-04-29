An early citation comes from the Orkney and Shetland Records (1485), referring to “This letter in Norn”. There follows (in 1633) a rather snippy description from Sibbald’s Orkney and Shetland published in 1711: “Many of them are descended from the Norvegians [sic], and speak a Norse tongue, corrupted, (they call Norn) amongst themselves”.

John Wallace echoed this in An Account of the Islands of Orkney (1700): “All speak English, after the Scots way, with as good an Accent as any County in the Kingdom, only some of the common People, amongst themselves, speak a Language they call Norns”.

Some more up-to-date examples include the following from a book review published in the National of November 2019: “Wark in the Scots an the Gaelic is aye walcome, last year there wis even a bit in Norn, the Nordic langage o the Norn Isles”.

In September 2022, winner of the Scots Speaker of the Year, Marjolein Robertson, observed in the Edinburgh Evening News: “Fir me da best way is tae keep it alive in wir very mooths. An wi da internet, ders mare opportunity tae share wir dialect an wirds. Shetland is a dialect comprising o wir auld language Norn as weel as Scots. So it's a boannie blend o ancient Norse tongue an Scots language”.

