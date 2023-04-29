A year ago, when the energy cap rise threw petrol on the already-burgeoning cost of living crisis, we called for the industry to draw up a Mental Health and Money Charter of Good Practice.
We did this because we know that debt and poor mental health are linked in a vicious cycle. If you’re struggling to get by, you feel stressed and desperate. Borrowing seems the easy solution, so you borrow; therefore your debt gets worse, which hits your mental health. And repeat.
It’s a horrible downward spiral and our advisers see the awful human cost of it every day in the people who come to us for debt advice. The hunched shoulders, the signs of fear and lack of sleep in their eyes, the trembling voice, the guilty tears.
Of course such cases are not new to the CAB network. But what is new is the scale of them. That’s why we say Scotland is hurtling towards a money and mental health crisis.
We believe there’s a way to tackle this. It means changing the culture of how we as a society deal with debt. If creditors can be more flexible and understanding with their customers, this would not only increase the chance of them getting their money back, but would also drain the stress and anxiety from the process.
Despite our calls, the Charter was never created so last week we published our own. Our Good Practice Creditor Guidance aims to persuade creditors – both private firms and public services – to change their practices for those trapped in the vicious cycle.
For example, at the moment those who reach out to their creditors seeking support often find barriers in their way, such as inaccessible processes, online-only options and a lack of understanding around their situation. That needs to change.
Similarly, when it comes to chasing arrears, we want creditors to move away from the angry demands and cold legal letters, and instead engage constructively with people, actually supporting them. Building a relationship based on dignity and trust, asking "how can we help you to repay your arrears?" is surely more desirable all round.
And no, this is not just bleeding-heart pie-in-the-sky liberalism. I have 12 years’ experience in debt advice, and believe me, those creditors who are willing to engage and understand are generally those who get back what they’re owed, even if it does take a bit longer than planned. Our Good Practice Guidance provides tangible steps that creditors can take to move in this direction. For example, offering extra time than the standard forbearance allowance means people with mental health issues have the space to seek and engage with additional support, either for their mental health or money issues (or both). Other principles include only requesting medical evidence in exceptional circumstances and only asking for such information once. Common sense really.
No two people diagnosed with a mental health condition will have the same experience. Therefore, treating customers as the experts on their own lives, and trusting them as the best person to explain how their mental health condition impacts on them, is a fundamental component of providing better support.
So we urge all creditors to consider adopting our Guidance. Because supporting people through their mental health and money worries has never been more needed.
Sarah-Jayne Dunn is manager of the Financial Health team at Citizens Advice Scotland
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here