British and German jets intercepted Russian ones in international airspace, as two supersonic jets also flew over the north of Scotland.
The German airforce said two Eurofighters, one from the RAF and one from the Luftwaffe, intercepted three planes which were flying over the Baltic Sea with their transponders off.
They were identified as two SU-27 fighters flanking an IL-20 surveillance aircraft.
Aufklärungsflieger abgefangen. 🇩🇪 und 🇬🇧 #Eurofighter wurden alarmiert, um 3 Militärmaschinen zu identifizieren. Die zwei SU-27 Flanker und eine IL-20 aus 🇷🇺 flogen erneut ohne Transpondersignal im int. Luftraum über der Ostsee. #SecuringTheSkies #VAPB @NATO @GermanyNATO… pic.twitter.com/sOY4CPkrbe— Team Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) April 26, 2023
The Russian Air Force also flew a pair of Tupolev Tu-160 supersonic jets across the neutral airspace of the Barents and Norwegian seas, passing to the north of Shetland.
The Russian Defence Ministry said: "Two Tu-160 aircraft make scheduled flight over neutral waters of Barents and Norwegian Seas
"During the flight the crews of long-range aircraft carried out night and day aerial refuelling.
Read More: Russian spy ship ‘gathered intelligence off Scottish coast for energy sabotage plans’
"Fighter escort was provided by the crews of MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet air defence and Russian Air Force.
"The pilots of long-range aviation regularly carried out flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Pacific Ocean.
"All the flights by Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft are carried out in strict compliance with international airspace regulations."
🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.
Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.
This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel