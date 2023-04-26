Founded in 2014 by guitarist and lifelong fan Steve Brown, RUSHfest Scotland is an annual convention celebrating Canadian rock band RUSH.

This years event will take place over the weekend of May 5-7 at the Hard Rock Café and Barras Art and Design in Glasgow.

RUSH last performed in 2015. The band’s lead drummer, Neil Peart, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017 which sadly led to his death in January 2020.

READ MORE: Proclaimers 'removed from King's coronation playlist over republican support'

This, alongside a personal loss to cancer, inspired Steve Brown of RUSHfest Scotland to give back by raising vital funds for registered cancer charities- to date. To date, he has raised over £75,000.

All profits from the event will go to Cancer Support Scotland, a nationwide charity providing vital wellbeing support for people affected by cancer.

Among the VIP attendees at RUSHfest Scotland will be Neil Peart’s sisters, Nancy and Judy, RUSH art director Hugh Syme and producer Terry Brown.

Emma Connor, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Cancer Support Scotland said: “Support from events like RUSHfest Scotland are truly invaluable to a small charity like ours during these very difficult times.

RUSH tribute act (Image: Steve Brown)

"We are so thrilled to have been nominated as the beneficiary charity for the 2023 event, the funds raised will make a huge difference by allowing us to keep our doors open and services running for those who need us, when they need us most.

"We are so grateful for the support of Steve and the team behind RUSHfest Scotland. We know first-hand just how much hard work goes into planning an event of this scale! I am sure 2023, will be another incredible event, thank you”.

Steve Brown, founder of RUSHfest, said: “Organising RUSHfest Scotland is a true labour of love, but this is shaping up to be the best convention yet. Fans are coming from all over the world to share their stories and love for this band and always give generously to our raffles and auctions.

Nancy Peart, RUSH drummer Neil Peart’s sister, said: “My sister Judy and I are so excited to be joining RUSHfest Scotland this year to help raise funds for Cancer Support, which is very near and dear to our hearts.”