Marelle Sturrock was found dead on Tuesday morning inside a property in Jura Street in the city's Craigton area, with Police Scotland officers treating her death as unexplained.

The 35-year-old was a teacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow.

Police later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they were searching for a person.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly confirmed the incidents are linked.

Ms Kelly said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

“This is being treated as linked to the death at Jura Street and inquires remain ongoing.

“Our thoughts are very much with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public but anyone with information or concerns can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April.

“A police presence will remain at both locations as enquiries continue and anyone with information is also urged to speak to any of our officers.”