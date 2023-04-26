The Maltman Big Band bowed out from the Renfield Street bar last Sunday after being told their residency was over.

The pub, which is owned by Green King, said it intended to focus on live football but the decision was met with a flurry of complaints to managers.

However, the show will go on after The Herald story piqued the interest of another City Centre bar manager who hopes the addition of the big band will give the business a new lease of life.

Bunker, a student staple on Bath Street, has been forced to close on Sundays after experiencing trading difficulties post-Covid.

Brendan Curran, bar manager, hopes the residency will help the venue appeal to a wider audience.

He said: "We've been around for about 20 years and the direction we are trying to move Bunker in, is a very musically led one.

"We thought it would be a great way to appeal to an entirely different audience.

"A lot of our market is very pre-club and we are trying to appeal to as many markets as we can.

"We are currently closed on Sundays because trading after Covid has been very difficult. We are not really a sports bar so we decided to cut the Sundays until we could think of something a bit more unique.

"We have a great space that lends itself to this and plenty of room for everyone."

In its previous incarnation, the musicians played as Lauder’s Big Band, entertaining drinkers with Glen Miller and swing classics every Saturday afternoon from 1986 to 2008.

It was formed after the BBC dissolved some of its professional orchestras including the BBC Scottish Radio Orchestra which performed live broadcasts with the likes of Shirley Bassey and Lulu.

The band lost its residency after Lauders was taken over by a pub chain, which wanted to create more dining space.

Bafta award-winning composer Mick Cooke, who performed with Glasgow's Belle and Sebastian for 15 years, is among the musicians.

Bunker Big Band will play their first show on Sunday, May 7.

Mr Curran added: "The band has been a really good success story, when it was at Lauder's and The Maltman [but] I don't think those units promoted it particularly well.

"We are a fairly large independent and have our own marketing department and we are working on a new logo for the band.

"We are going to re-brand it as Swing Sundays at Bunker.

"The band will be on from 2pm to 5pm and we are also looking to get an act on between 6pm and 9pm and really dedicate that whole day to that style of music."



